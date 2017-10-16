Triumph Street Triple RS Launched At Rs 10.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, India)



The RS sits on top of the Street Triple range with more power and top-spec parts







Triumph India has added a new model to its Street Triple lineup. The RS comes in the heels of the Street Triple S launched a few months back. Abroad, Triumph has the Street Triple in S, R and RS guises, with the RS being the range-topper. While the Street Triple RS gets subtle design changes, it also gets more power and better kit. The RS comes with add-ons like a headlamp cowl from the 2017 Speed Triple, body-coloured belly pan and a rear seat cowl. The subframe is silver instead of black on the S version and red on the R.







The RS’ party trick has to be its 5-inch colour TFT display instrument console. The console gets a swiveling mount and adjustable brightness for better viewing. The display has 6 customisable views swappable via a 5-way cube joystick mounted in the left switchgear.



The new in-line 765cc triple motor is tuned for better low- and mid-range performance. While the Street Triple S model makes 113PS and 73Nm of torque, the Street Triple RS delivers 123PS at 11,700rpm and 77Nm of torque at 10,800rpm. The 6-speed gearbox gets a quickshifter as standard.







In addition to the S version’s two rider modes: Road and Rain, the RS gets three more: Sport, Track and Rider programmable modes. The RS also has four traction control settings: Road, Rain, Sport and Track. It can also be turned off completely.



The Street Triple RS gets high-spec suspension parts in the form of fully adjustable Showa Balance-Free forks and fully adjustable Ohlins rear monoshock with a piggyback reservoir. Braking is via top-spec Brembo M50 monobloc calipers for the front wheel with a radial master cylinder and adjustable levers. The ABS has two modes: Road and Track. You also have the option of switching it off completely. Tyres are top-spec and super sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SPs.







The Street Triple RS is priced at Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-India), a premium of Rs 1.83 lakh over the Street Triple S’s Rs 8.72 lakh retail price. For that premium, you get extra performance and top kit. This extra kit has the Street Triple RS compete with the MV Agusta Brutale 800, Ducati Monster 821 and Aprilia Shiver 900.