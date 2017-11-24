 Triumph Motorcycles Unveils Bonneville Speedmaster At IBW
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Triumph Motorcycles Unveils Bonneville Speedmaster At IBW

Triumph Motorcycles Unveils Bonneville Speedmaster At IBW

By: || Updated: 24 Nov 2017 07:30 PM
Triumph Motorcycles Unveils Bonneville Speedmaster At IBW


The Speedmaster is the newest addition to the Bonneville family and adds a cruiser to the company’s India lineup



Triumph Motorcycles launches Speedmaster at IBW



Triumph has unveiled the Speedmaster in India, a month after its global unveiling at their global headquarters in Hinckley, United Kingdom. 



Based on the Bonneville Bobber, the Speedmaster is a more relaxed cruiser-like alternative. To this effect, it gets forward set foot controls and a swept-back handlebar. While the Bobber is strictly a single seater, the Speedmaster can seat two, thanks to a new rear subframe. The fuel tank is large and gets a two-tone paintjob. It is the first bike in the Bonneville lineup to get a full-LED headlamp. The wheels too are different. It gets 17-inch wheels on both ends, instead of 19-inches at the front on the Bobber. Brakes too receive an upgrade in the form of a twin-disc setup at the front, instead of a single-disc unit on the Bobber. Cosmetic updates come in the form of chrome embellishments on the headlamp, tank mounted logo and rear grab rail. 



Triumph Motorcycles launches Speedmaster at IBW



Power comes courtesy a 1200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin. Featuring the same state of tune as the Bobber, this motor makes 77PS at 6,100rpm and 106Nm of torque at 4,000rpm and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. Electronic rider aids like ride-by-wire, Road and Rain power modes, switchable traction control and ABS are standard on the Speedmaster. It also gets cruise control- another first for the Bonneville lineup.



Triumph Motorcycles launches Speedmaster at IBW



Along with the bike, Triumph has also launched two inspiration kits exclusive to the Speedmaster. The Highway kit offers an adjustable windscreen with a choice of saddlebags or panniers. The Maverick kit is more of a throwback to the Bobber and has a flatter handlebar, blacked-out parts, single quilted leather seat and Vance & Hines exhaust.



Triumph Motorcycles launches Speedmaster at IBW



We expect Triumph to launch the Speedmaster early next year at the 2018 Auto Expo. At an expected price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Speedmaster will go up against the Harley Davidson 1200 Custom and the Indian Scout.



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through bikedekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace: Should We Get It?

trending now

INDIA
UP civic polls: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui star campaigner for ...
VIDEO
Gulki Joshi will play the role of Pooja's sister ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: WHOA ! THIS FEMALE CONTESTANT roams around in ...