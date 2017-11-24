Triumph Motorcycles Unveils Bonneville Speedmaster At IBW



The Speedmaster is the newest addition to the Bonneville family and adds a cruiser to the company’s India lineup







Triumph has unveiled the Speedmaster in India, a month after its global unveiling at their global headquarters in Hinckley, United Kingdom.



Based on the Bonneville Bobber, the Speedmaster is a more relaxed cruiser-like alternative. To this effect, it gets forward set foot controls and a swept-back handlebar. While the Bobber is strictly a single seater, the Speedmaster can seat two, thanks to a new rear subframe. The fuel tank is large and gets a two-tone paintjob. It is the first bike in the Bonneville lineup to get a full-LED headlamp. The wheels too are different. It gets 17-inch wheels on both ends, instead of 19-inches at the front on the Bobber. Brakes too receive an upgrade in the form of a twin-disc setup at the front, instead of a single-disc unit on the Bobber. Cosmetic updates come in the form of chrome embellishments on the headlamp, tank mounted logo and rear grab rail.







Power comes courtesy a 1200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin. Featuring the same state of tune as the Bobber, this motor makes 77PS at 6,100rpm and 106Nm of torque at 4,000rpm and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. Electronic rider aids like ride-by-wire, Road and Rain power modes, switchable traction control and ABS are standard on the Speedmaster. It also gets cruise control- another first for the Bonneville lineup.







Along with the bike, Triumph has also launched two inspiration kits exclusive to the Speedmaster. The Highway kit offers an adjustable windscreen with a choice of saddlebags or panniers. The Maverick kit is more of a throwback to the Bobber and has a flatter handlebar, blacked-out parts, single quilted leather seat and Vance & Hines exhaust.







We expect Triumph to launch the Speedmaster early next year at the 2018 Auto Expo. At an expected price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Speedmaster will go up against the Harley Davidson 1200 Custom and the Indian Scout.