Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Launched



The modern classic motorcycle is based on the Bonneville Bobber and offers a good balance of modern tech, and old school charm







After unveiling it at the 2017 India Bike Week, Triumph has officially launched the Bonneville Speedmaster today. The latest addition to Triumph's Modern Classic lineup has received a price tag of Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes against the Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom.







The motorcycle can be best described as a touring-friendly version of the Bonneville Bobber. It sports swept-back handlebars, forward-set footpegs and, unlike the Bobber, the Speedmaster gets a two-seat saddle with a backrest for the pillion. In terms of features, the cruiser gets full-LED headlights with DRLs and LED taillights, a retro-styled single-pod instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and a digital displays which shows the odometer, fuel range and the selected riding modes (Road or Rain). Other features include switchable traction control, ride-by-wire and cruise control.







Triumph is also offering two different custom kits for the Speedmaster - Maverick and Highway -, which command a premium of nearly Rs 1 lakh over the stock bike. The Maverick kit features flatter handlebars, a single seat and Vance & Hines exhaust pipes, finished in black. In addition to this, other chrome elements of the standard bike have also been blacked out.







As the name suggests, the Highway Kit is offered to crunch more miles on the saddle. It features a large adjustable windscreen, split seats with a backrest and a small luggage carrier. You also get panniers on both sides here.







Power comes from the same 1200cc high torque, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is seen on the Bonneville Bobber and the T120. This mill produces 77PS of power at 6100rpm and 106Nm of torque at 4000rpm.







The Speedmaster is equipped with a tubular steel cradle frame which is suspended upon KYB 41mm telescopic forks at the front with 90mm travel and a KYB monoshock unit at the back which offers 73.3mm of rear wheel travel. Braking is taken care of by twin Brembo 310mm disc at the front and a 255mm disc at the rear. ABS is offered as standard.





Bookings for the Speedmaster are already underway, while deliveries are expected to commence by the first week of April.