Transport Minister Suggests Solution To Avoid Congestion

Imposing a fine for parking cars by the roadside and rewarding the complainant should help open up the tarmac for moving vehicles

Union minister for road transport and highway, Nitin Gadkari, recently said that he's considering adding a section to the Motor Vehicle Act. It'd allow samaritans to click a photo of an illegally parked car and send it directly to the relevant authorities. The offender will be slapped with a fine of Rs 500, and the complainant will earn Rs 50 for the good deed.

Also Read: Delhi-Jaipur Super Expressway To Cut Drive Time From 4-5 Hours To 120 mins!

This new rule will help minimise congestion as car owners will have to quit the habit of holding up road space and find a real parking spot instead. Making parking a severe problem will also force buyers to think about securing a parking spot before booking another car. The BJP-government's push for a digital India gives us a reason to think that the entire process of reporting, issuing a challan and crediting the reward to the complainant's account will be done online. Reporting an offender can be done via a simple smartphone app. It's unclear how the prize will be distributed if the same offence is reported multiple times. Perhaps only the first reporter will be eligible for the bounty.

The minister said that he feels embarrassed as high-ranking government officials visiting his office have to occupy the road, which slows down the flow of traffic. After a lot of back and forth, Gadkari says that he finally has the permission to build a multi-level parking space. National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has undertaken the project, which will cost Rs 9 crore. The automated parking will be able to house 112 vehicles and fetching a car will take about 120 seconds. It'll make Transport Bhavan the first government building to have an automatic multi-level parking.

Also Read: Electric Cars In India: Present, Problems And Future