Toyota Yaris Vs Honda City – Spec Comparison

Unlike the City, which is available with a petrol and a diesel engine, the Yaris will come with a petrol engine only

The Toyota Yaris’ launch is just weeks away considering bookings for the mid-size sedan have already begun for a token amount of Rs 50,000. When launched, the Yaris enters a hotly contested segment comprising the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento. But its prime rival will be the Honda City considering the neck-and-neck pricing both models are expected to have. So, let’s see how these arch rivals stack up against each other on paper.

Dimensions









Car Models





Toyota Yaris





Honda City









Length





4,425mm





4,440mm









Width





1,730mm





1,729mm









Height





1,495mm





1,475mm









Wheelbase





2,550mm





2,600mm









With the specs of the Yaris revealed on April 17, 2018, we now have the official data of the India-spec car. Not the biggest sedan in its class, the Yaris is 20mm taller and marginally wider (1mm) than the City. The City, on the other hand, is longer and has a bigger wheelbase (50mm) than the Yaris. This should translate into more room inside the City’s cabin. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz continues to be the longest and widest car in the midsize sedan segment and also has the largest wheelbase among its rivals.

Engines

Unlike the Honda City (available with both petrol and diesel engine options), the Yaris will only be offered in a petrol avatar. Hence, we are only considering the petrol engine of the City in this comparison.









Car Models





Toyota Yaris





Honda City









Petrol engines





1.5-litre





1.5-litre









Power





108PS





119PS









Torque





140Nm





145Nm









Transmission





6-speed MT/7-speed CVT with paddle shifters





5-speed MT/ 7-speed CVT with paddle shifters









Mileage





17.1kmpl/ 17.8kmpl (CVT)





17.4kmpl/18kmpl (CVT)









Between the two, it’s the i-VTEC petrol engine of the City which is more powerful and torquier. However, the Yaris doesn’t feel underpowered for daily runabouts as we found out in our Toyota Yaris review. We’d still reserve our judgement on their performance once we get a chance to do a full-blown comparison of the two models in our road tests. While the Yaris’ engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed CVT, the City offers the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT. Both the sedans stand neck-and-neck when it comes to fuel consumption.

Features

Standard features

The base-spec J variant of the Yaris is loaded with 7 airbags (driver+passenger+driver knee+side+curtain), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), keyless entry, central locking, power windows, tilt-adjustable steering, audio system with CD, MP3, Aux-in, Bluetooth connectivity and 4 speakers, and 60:40 rear split seats.

On the other hand, the entry-level variant of the City gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seats, daytime running lights, keyless entry, remote central locking, power windows, tilt steering, audio unit with MP3, Bluetooth and Aux-in port, and rear defogger.

With an extensive safety package comprising 7 airbags, along with practical features like 60:40 rear split seats, the Yaris has an advantage over the City as far as the base variants are concerned.

Features on top-spec variants

The top-spec Toyota Yaris VX variant gets features like front parking sensors, 15-inch alloys, tyre pressure monitoring system, power-adjustable driver’s seat, gesture controlled infotainment system, and roof-mounted rear AC vents. However, it doesn’t get a sunroof and a telescopic adjustable steering even in its top-end variant, unlike the City. The Honda City also gets LED headlamps compared to projector headlights (not LED) on the Toyota.

On its top-end ZX variant, the City also gets diamond cut 16-inch alloys and LED headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps, push-button start/stop, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6 airbags (side and curtain) and a sunroof.

Like the base variants, the top variants of both these cars are also closely matched as far as features are concerned. The Honda City is the flashier car here with LED treatment all around, along with a sunroof, for those who want one. The Yaris scores high on functionality, such as front parking sensors and power-adjustable driver’s seat. It also gets a gesture-controlled infotainment unit but that feels more gimmicky and a feature that you may not end up using too often.

Price

The current prices (as on April 23, 2018) of the Honda City start from Rs 8.71 lakh and go up to Rs 13.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), whereas we are expecting the Toyota Yaris to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

