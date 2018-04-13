Toyota Yaris Variants, Features List Leaked Ahead of Launch

Toyota’s rival to the Honda City will be available with a single petrol engine with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT in all four variants

Toyota is all set to launch the Yaris sedan in India. Although the Japanese carmaker has not yet revealed the launch date, some suggest it will take place on May 18, 2018. Toyota’s dealers across the country have started accepting bookings for the sedan for a refundable amount of Rs 50,000, affirming the launch is just around the corner. But before its launch, a document depicting the Yaris’ variants and features was leaked, and here is what it reveals. Related: Auto Expo 2018: Toyota Yaris First Look

Engine

The Yaris, as confirmed before, will only be available with a petrol engine. It will be a 1.5-litre engine that is expected to make 108PS of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. It will be available either with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed CVT. As reported earlier, the CVT automatic will be offered right from the base ‘J’ variant till the top-spec ‘VX’ variant. However, only the top ‘VX’ variant will get paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

Safety

At launch, the Yaris will be the only car in its segment to offer seven airbags as standard. Safety features like ABS with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and BA (brake assist), ISOFIX child seat anchors and engine immobilizer will be available in all variants. The VX variant will also be equipped with front and rear parking sensors, parking camera, disc brakes on all wheels, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Variants

The Yaris will be offered in four variants - J, G, V and VX. Here’s variant-wise feature list of the Yaris based on the leaked document:

J Variant - No compromise on safety, a relatively feature-loaded base variant



7 airbags (driver+passenger+driver knee+side+curtain)



ABS with EBD and B



ISOFIX child seat anchors



IR cut glass



Cooled glovebox



Manual AC



Audio system with four speakers



Keyless entry



Instrument cluster with LCD display



All-four power windows



Driver seat height adjuster



60:40 split rear seats



Tilt adjustable steering



Electrically adjustable ORVMs



Day/night IRVM



Projector headlamps



Body coloured ORVMs and door handles



Shark fin antenna



G Variant (in addition to features on J) - Ticks all the must-have equipment that you can expect from a Rs 10 lakh sedan



Rear parking sensors



Front and rear fog lamps



Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators



7-inch AVX infotainment system with four speakers



Steering-mounted audio controls



Automatic climate control



Roof mounted rear AC vents



Push button start with smart entry



Ambient lighting



Acoustic and vibration control glass



Instrument cluster with TFT display



V Variant (over G) - A premium yet sensible variant of a modern day budget sedan



All-wheel disc brakes



7-inch AVX infotainment system with six speakers



Reverse parking camera with front (2) and rear (4) parking sensors



Cruise control



Automatic headlamps



Rain sensing wipers



15-inch alloys



VX Variant (over V) - A top variant minus flash might not be very compelling for buyers



Paddle shifters with CVT



Vehicle stability control



Hill-start assist control



Tyre pressure monitoring system



7-inch AVN infotainment system with six speakers



Leather seats



8-way electrically adjustable driver seat



LED DRLs



Chrome door handles



Colours: The Yaris will be offered in six colours - Super White (only with J), White Pearl Crystal White (starting with G), Silver, Grey, Red and Brown.

Some Features We Wish It Had



Electric sunroof - Both its arch rivals, the City and the Verna, get this feature



16-inch alloy wheels - All other sedans in its class get larger wheels



A diesel engine



Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support



Auto-dimming IRVM



LED headlamps



Prices

The Yaris is likely to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At this price, it will be the most expensive car in its segment. The Honda City’s top-spec ZX CVT variant is priced at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). To know more about the Yaris’ prices, click here.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Specs Comparison: Verna, City, Ciaz & More

Image Source

This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.