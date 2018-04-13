Toyota Yaris Variants, Features List Leaked Ahead of Launch

Toyota’s rival to the Honda City will be available with a single petrol engine with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT in all four variants
Toyota is all set to launch the Yaris sedan in India. Although the Japanese carmaker has not yet revealed the launch date, some suggest it will take place on May 18, 2018. Toyota’s dealers across the country have started accepting bookings for the sedan for a refundable amount of Rs 50,000, affirming the launch is just around the corner. But before its launch, a document depicting the Yaris’ variants and features was leaked, and here is what it reveals. Related: Auto Expo 2018: Toyota Yaris First Look
Engine
The Yaris, as confirmed before, will only be available with a petrol engine. It will be a 1.5-litre engine that is expected to make 108PS of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. It will be available either with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed CVT. As reported earlier, the CVT automatic will be offered right from the base ‘J’ variant till the top-spec ‘VX’ variant. However, only the top ‘VX’ variant will get paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.
Safety
At launch, the Yaris will be the only car in its segment to offer seven airbags as standard. Safety features like ABS with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and BA (brake assist), ISOFIX child seat anchors and engine immobilizer will be available in all variants. The VX variant will also be equipped with front and rear parking sensors, parking camera, disc brakes on all wheels, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Variants
The Yaris will be offered in four variants - J, G, V and VX. Here’s variant-wise feature list of the Yaris based on the leaked document:
J Variant - No compromise on safety, a relatively feature-loaded base variant
- 7 airbags (driver+passenger+driver knee+side+curtain)
- ABS with EBD and B
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- IR cut glass
- Cooled glovebox
- Manual AC
- Audio system with four speakers
- Keyless entry
- Instrument cluster with LCD display
- All-four power windows
- Driver seat height adjuster
- 60:40 split rear seats
- Tilt adjustable steering
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Day/night IRVM
- Projector headlamps
- Body coloured ORVMs and door handles
- Shark fin antenna
G Variant (in addition to features on J) - Ticks all the must-have equipment that you can expect from a Rs 10 lakh sedan
- Rear parking sensors
- Front and rear fog lamps
- Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators
- 7-inch AVX infotainment system with four speakers
- Steering-mounted audio controls
- Automatic climate control
- Roof mounted rear AC vents
- Push button start with smart entry
- Ambient lighting
- Acoustic and vibration control glass
- Instrument cluster with TFT display
V Variant (over G) - A premium yet sensible variant of a modern day budget sedan
- All-wheel disc brakes
- 7-inch AVX infotainment system with six speakers
- Reverse parking camera with front (2) and rear (4) parking sensors
- Cruise control
- Automatic headlamps
- Rain sensing wipers
- 15-inch alloys
VX Variant (over V) - A top variant minus flash might not be very compelling for buyers
- Paddle shifters with CVT
- Vehicle stability control
- Hill-start assist control
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- 7-inch AVN infotainment system with six speakers
- Leather seats
- 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat
- LED DRLs
- Chrome door handles
Colours: The Yaris will be offered in six colours - Super White (only with J), White Pearl Crystal White (starting with G), Silver, Grey, Red and Brown.
Some Features We Wish It Had
- Electric sunroof - Both its arch rivals, the City and the Verna, get this feature
- 16-inch alloy wheels - All other sedans in its class get larger wheels
- A diesel engine
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- LED headlamps
Prices
The Yaris is likely to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At this price, it will be the most expensive car in its segment. The Honda City’s top-spec ZX CVT variant is priced at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). To know more about the Yaris’ prices, click here.
Also Read: Toyota Yaris Specs Comparison: Verna, City, Ciaz & More
