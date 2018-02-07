Toyota Yaris Unveiled At Auto Expo 2018

Toyota’s Yaris sedan will go up against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Toyota has revealed the Yaris at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. The sedan is known as 'Yaris Ativ' in the Thai market and made its global premiere there in August 2017. The Toyota Yaris will be launched in April 2018 and will take on the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, among others in the midsize sedan segment.

So, here’s what you can expect from the Toyota sedan.

Design

The Yaris’ design is inspired by the Corolla Altis and the Camry. Up front, it gets a large air dam and a sleek grille flanked by upward-sweeping halogen projector headlamps. The daytime running LEDs are situated below the headlamps at the extremities of the air dam. The front fascia appears a bit busy compared to, say, the Corolla Altis or some of the other sedans in its segment. The rear profile, on the other hand, looks a lot more mature with wraparound tail lamps with LED inserts and an integrated lip spoiler.

Dimensions











Toyota Yaris





Honda City





Hyundai Verna





Maruti Suzuki Ciaz









Length





4425mm





4440mm





4440mm





4490mm









Width





1730mm





1695mm





1729mm





1730mm









Height





1475mm





1495mm





1475mm





1485mm









Wheelbase





2550mm





2600mm





2600mm





2650mm









So, the Yaris is a touch smaller than its rivals; most notably, the wheelbase is 100mm smaller than the Ciaz. On the inside, the Yaris features a dual-tone beige and black-themed dash. A 7-inch infotainment system sits horizontally on top of the central console. Sadly, it doesn’t support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, which has become a norm now. In terms of features, it gets powered driver's seat, roof mounted AC unit with Innova Crysta-like ambient lighting, rear sunshade, among others.

As for the safety features, the Yaris packs up to 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control and hill-start assist. Meanwhile, dual front airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and brake assist, all-four disc brakes and Isofix child seat anchors will be standard.

Engine And Transmission

At the time of launch, the Toyota Yaris will only be available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT auto.









Petrol





Toyota Yaris





Honda City





Hyundai Verna





Maruti Suzuki Ciaz









Engine





1.5-litre





1.5-litre





1.6-litre/1.4-litre





1.4-litre









Power





108PS





119PS





123PS/100PS





92PS









Torque





140Nm





145Nm





151Nm/132Nm





130Nm









Transmission





6-speed MT/CVT





5-speed MT/ CVT with paddle shifters





6-speed MT/ AT (only with 1.6-litre)





5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT









As is typical of Toyotas, we can expect the Yaris to be easy to drive in the city. The prices of the Yaris are expected to begin from around Rs 10 lakh.

