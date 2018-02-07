Toyota Yaris Unveiled At Auto Expo 2018

Toyota’s Yaris sedan will go up against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Toyota has revealed the Yaris at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. The sedan is known as 'Yaris Ativ' in the Thai market and made its global premiere there in August 2017. The Toyota Yaris will be launched in April 2018 and will take on the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, among others in the midsize sedan segment.
So, here’s what you can expect from the Toyota sedan.
Design
The Yaris’ design is inspired by the Corolla Altis and the Camry. Up front, it gets a large air dam and a sleek grille flanked by upward-sweeping halogen projector headlamps. The daytime running LEDs are situated below the headlamps at the extremities of the air dam. The front fascia appears a bit busy compared to, say, the Corolla Altis or some of the other sedans in its segment. The rear profile, on the other hand, looks a lot more mature with wraparound tail lamps with LED inserts and an integrated lip spoiler.
Dimensions
Toyota Yaris
Honda City
Hyundai Verna
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Length
4425mm
4440mm
4440mm
4490mm
Width
1730mm
1695mm
1729mm
1730mm
Height
1475mm
1495mm
1475mm
1485mm
Wheelbase
2550mm
2600mm
2600mm
2650mm
So, the Yaris is a touch smaller than its rivals; most notably, the wheelbase is 100mm smaller than the Ciaz. On the inside, the Yaris features a dual-tone beige and black-themed dash. A 7-inch infotainment system sits horizontally on top of the central console. Sadly, it doesn’t support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, which has become a norm now. In terms of features, it gets powered driver's seat, roof mounted AC unit with Innova Crysta-like ambient lighting, rear sunshade, among others.
As for the safety features, the Yaris packs up to 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control and hill-start assist. Meanwhile, dual front airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and brake assist, all-four disc brakes and Isofix child seat anchors will be standard.
Engine And Transmission
At the time of launch, the Toyota Yaris will only be available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT auto.
Petrol
Toyota Yaris
Honda City
Hyundai Verna
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Engine
1.5-litre
1.5-litre
1.6-litre/1.4-litre
1.4-litre
Power
108PS
119PS
123PS/100PS
92PS
Torque
140Nm
145Nm
151Nm/132Nm
130Nm
Transmission
6-speed MT/CVT
5-speed MT/ CVT with paddle shifters
6-speed MT/ AT (only with 1.6-litre)
5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT
As is typical of Toyotas, we can expect the Yaris to be easy to drive in the city. The prices of the Yaris are expected to begin from around Rs 10 lakh.
Read More on : City diesel
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.