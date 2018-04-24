Toyota Yaris Specs Comparison: Verna, City, Ciaz & More

The Yaris will be available with a petrol engine only unlike its competition
The Toyota Yaris is set to launch in India by April end. Bookings of the sedan have already started and the deliveries are likely to begin from May 2018. Toyota’s mid-size sedan when launched will rival likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.
If you have already made your mind about the Yaris, hurry up and book, else, read on and find out how it fares against its rivals on paper, we have got the answer
Dimensions:
Toyota Yaris*
Hyundai Verna
Honda City
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Volkswagen Vento
Skoda Rapid
Length
4425mm
4440mm
4440mm
4490mm
4390mm
4413mm
Width
1730mm
1695mm
1729mm
1730mm
1699mm
1699mm
Height
1475mm
1495mm
1475mm
1485mm
1467mm
1466mm
Wheelbase
2550mm
2600mm
2600mm
2650mm
2553mm
2552mm
*Singapore-spec Yaris used for reference. We expect no major changes in dimensions of the India-spec Yaris
The Toyota Yaris won’t set any new standards when it comes to exterior dimensions. It’s neither expected to be the longest nor the tallest car in its segment, but will be at par with the widest car in the segment, the Ciaz.That said, it might have the shortest wheelbase amongst competition. While that might result in the least legroom inside the cabin, we’ll save the judgement until we test it.
We saw the India-spec Yaris first at the Auto Expo 2018, and here’s what we feel about its looks and design.
Engine:
Petrol
Toyota Yaris
Hyundai Verna
Honda City
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Volkswagen Vento
Skoda Rapid
Engine
1.5-litre
1.6/1.4-litre
1.5-litre
1.4-litre
1.6/1.2-litre
1.6-litre
Power
108PS
123PS/100PS
119PS
92PS
105PS/105PS
105PS
Torque
140Nm
151Nm/132Nm
145Nm
130Nm
153Nm/175Nm
153Nm
Transmission
6-speed MT/CVT with paddle shifters
6-speed MT/ AT (only with 1.6-litre)
5-speed MT/ CVT with paddle shifters
5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT
5-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG
5-speed MT/ 6-speed Tiptronic
Toyota will offer the Yaris with a petrol engine only. It will be a 1.5-litre unit that is more powerful than that of the Ciaz, Rapid and the Vento. However, the Yaris will not be the most powerful car in its class as the Verna’s 1.6-litre and the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engines make significantly more power. The Vento is the only sedan in this comparison to feature a turbocharged petrol engine, although it's not the most powerful unit here.
Transmission duties on the Yaris will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT with paddle shifters. Other cars in this comparison are also offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.
Both the Yaris and the City get CVT with paddle shifters, while the Verna, Ciaz and the Rapid are available with a torque converter unit. CVTs are more fuel efficient than torque converters, in general. The Honda City, equipped with a CVT, returns 18kmpl, which is more than its manual version by 0.6kmpl. Hence, we expect the Yaris to deliver manual-like fuel efficiency figures in its automatic avatar.
The Vento is the only petrol-powered automatic car in this segment that gets a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its 7-speed DSG gearbox is mated to the 1.2L TSI engine. A dual-clutch transmission is widely regarded as more technologically advanced compared to CVTs and torque-converters. Having two clutches not only quickens the gear shifts but also makes the transition from one gear to another smoother. Related: Volkswagen Vento Gets A Sportier Variant To Compete With The Ciaz S
Features:
Even though the entire feature list isn't out yet, Toyota has revealed a few goodies the Yaris will get. The Yaris will pack some segment-first features like front parking sensors, power-adjustable front seats, 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and roof mounted rear AC vents.
All cars in this comparison get features like touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, rear parking sensors, and alloy wheels in the top variants. The Yaris will also follow suit as suggested by the VX variant showcased at the Auto Expo. The City and the Verna are currently equipped with 6 airbags in their top variants, but the Yaris will trump that by offering 7. Sunroof, a feature that might not be the most practical but is still sought-after in India, might not be on offer on the Yaris. So, the City and the Verna will continue to be the only cars in this segment to get a sunroof.
Prices (ex-showroom Delhi):
Toyota Yaris
Hyundai Verna
Honda City
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Volkswagen Vento
Skoda Rapid
Price Range
Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (expected)
Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh
Rs 8.71 lakh to Rs 13.77 lakh
Rs 7.83 lakh and Rs 11.51 lakh
Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 13.87 lakh
Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 13.92 lakh
We expect Toyota to price the Yaris in the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. At that price, the Yaris might be the most expensive car of the lot but it is expected to pack a long list of features to justify the premium.
