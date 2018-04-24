Toyota Yaris Specs Comparison: Verna, City, Ciaz & More

The Yaris will be available with a petrol engine only unlike its competition

The Toyota Yaris is set to launch in India by April end. Bookings of the sedan have already started and the deliveries are likely to begin from May 2018. Toyota’s mid-size sedan when launched will rival likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

If you have already made your mind about the Yaris, hurry up and book, else, read on and find out how it fares against its rivals on paper, we have got the answer

Dimensions:















Toyota Yaris*





Hyundai Verna





Honda City





Maruti Suzuki Ciaz





Volkswagen Vento





Skoda Rapid









Length





4425mm





4440mm





4440mm





4490mm





4390mm





4413mm









Width





1730mm





1695mm





1729mm





1730mm





1699mm





1699mm









Height





1475mm





1495mm





1475mm





1485mm





1467mm





1466mm









Wheelbase





2550mm





2600mm





2600mm





2650mm





2553mm





2552mm









*Singapore-spec Yaris used for reference. We expect no major changes in dimensions of the India-spec Yaris

The Toyota Yaris won’t set any new standards when it comes to exterior dimensions. It’s neither expected to be the longest nor the tallest car in its segment, but will be at par with the widest car in the segment, the Ciaz.That said, it might have the shortest wheelbase amongst competition. While that might result in the least legroom inside the cabin, we’ll save the judgement until we test it.

We saw the India-spec Yaris first at the Auto Expo 2018, and here’s what we feel about its looks and design.

Engine:









Petrol





Toyota Yaris





Hyundai Verna





Honda City





Maruti Suzuki Ciaz





Volkswagen Vento





Skoda Rapid









Engine





1.5-litre





1.6/1.4-litre





1.5-litre





1.4-litre





1.6/1.2-litre





1.6-litre









Power





108PS





123PS/100PS





119PS





92PS





105PS/105PS





105PS









Torque





140Nm





151Nm/132Nm





145Nm





130Nm





153Nm/175Nm





153Nm









Transmission





6-speed MT/CVT with paddle shifters





6-speed MT/ AT (only with 1.6-litre)





5-speed MT/ CVT with paddle shifters





5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT





5-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG





5-speed MT/ 6-speed Tiptronic









Toyota will offer the Yaris with a petrol engine only. It will be a 1.5-litre unit that is more powerful than that of the Ciaz, Rapid and the Vento. However, the Yaris will not be the most powerful car in its class as the Verna’s 1.6-litre and the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engines make significantly more power. The Vento is the only sedan in this comparison to feature a turbocharged petrol engine, although it's not the most powerful unit here.

Transmission duties on the Yaris will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT with paddle shifters. Other cars in this comparison are also offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Both the Yaris and the City get CVT with paddle shifters, while the Verna, Ciaz and the Rapid are available with a torque converter unit. CVTs are more fuel efficient than torque converters, in general. The Honda City, equipped with a CVT, returns 18kmpl, which is more than its manual version by 0.6kmpl. Hence, we expect the Yaris to deliver manual-like fuel efficiency figures in its automatic avatar.

The Vento is the only petrol-powered automatic car in this segment that gets a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its 7-speed DSG gearbox is mated to the 1.2L TSI engine. A dual-clutch transmission is widely regarded as more technologically advanced compared to CVTs and torque-converters. Having two clutches not only quickens the gear shifts but also makes the transition from one gear to another smoother. Related: Volkswagen Vento Gets A Sportier Variant To Compete With The Ciaz S

Features:

Even though the entire feature list isn't out yet, Toyota has revealed a few goodies the Yaris will get. The Yaris will pack some segment-first features like front parking sensors, power-adjustable front seats, 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and roof mounted rear AC vents.

All cars in this comparison get features like touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, rear parking sensors, and alloy wheels in the top variants. The Yaris will also follow suit as suggested by the VX variant showcased at the Auto Expo. The City and the Verna are currently equipped with 6 airbags in their top variants, but the Yaris will trump that by offering 7. Sunroof, a feature that might not be the most practical but is still sought-after in India, might not be on offer on the Yaris. So, the City and the Verna will continue to be the only cars in this segment to get a sunroof.

Prices (ex-showroom Delhi):











Toyota Yaris





Hyundai Verna





Honda City





Maruti Suzuki Ciaz





Volkswagen Vento





Skoda Rapid









Price Range





Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (expected)





Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh





Rs 8.71 lakh to Rs 13.77 lakh





Rs 7.83 lakh and Rs 11.51 lakh





Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 13.87 lakh





Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 13.92 lakh









We expect Toyota to price the Yaris in the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. At that price, the Yaris might be the most expensive car of the lot but it is expected to pack a long list of features to justify the premium.

