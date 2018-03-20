 Toyota Yaris Specs Comparison: Verna, City, Ciaz & More
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Toyota Yaris Specs Comparison: Verna, City, Ciaz & More

Toyota Yaris Specs Comparison: Verna, City, Ciaz & More

By: || Updated: 20 Mar 2018 12:30 PM
Toyota Yaris Specs Comparison: Verna, City, Ciaz & More

The Yaris will be available with a petrol engine only unlike its competition



Toyota Yaris Specs Comparison: Verna, City, Ciaz & More



Toyota is going to launch the Yaris in India in the month of April. The Japanese manufacturer's Honda City-rival will also take on other popular sedans in this segment like the Hyundai Verna, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid. If you have already finalised on buying the Yaris, well, you can click here to know more about its bookings that are already underway.



But if you're still wondering how it fares against its rivals on paper, we have got the answer.



Dimensions:



Toyota Yaris




















































 

Toyota Yaris*



Hyundai Verna

Honda City



Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Volkswagen Vento

Skoda Rapid

Length

4425mm

4440mm

4440mm

4490mm

4390mm

4413mm

Width

1730mm

1695mm

1729mm

1730mm

1699mm

1699mm

Height

1475mm

1495mm

1475mm

1485mm

1467mm

1466mm

Wheelbase

2550mm

2600mm

2600mm

2650mm

2553mm

2552mm


*Singapore-spec Yaris used for reference. We expect no major changes in dimensions of the India-spec Yaris



The Toyota Yaris won’t set any new standards when it comes to exterior dimensions. It’s neither expected to be the longest nor the tallest car in its segment, but will be at par with the widest car in the segment, the Ciaz.That said, it might have the shortest wheelbase amongst competition. While that might result in the least legroom inside the cabin, we’ll save the judgement until we test it.



We saw the India-spec Yaris first at the Auto Expo 2018, and here’s what we feel about its looks and design.



Engine:



Toyota Yaris




















































Petrol

Toyota Yaris

Hyundai Verna

Honda City



Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Volkswagen Vento

Skoda Rapid

Engine

1.5-litre

1.6/1.4-litre

1.5-litre

1.4-litre

1.6/1.2-litre

1.6-litre

Power

108PS

123PS/100PS

119PS

92PS

105PS/105PS

105PS

Torque

140Nm

151Nm/132Nm

145Nm

130Nm

153Nm/175Nm

153Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/CVT with paddle shifters

6-speed MT/ AT (only with 1.6-litre)

5-speed MT/ CVT with paddle shifters

5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT

5-speed MT/ 7-speed DSG

5-speed MT/ 6-speed Tiptronic


Toyota will offer the Yaris with a petrol engine only. It will be a 1.5-litre unit that is more powerful than that of the Ciaz, Rapid and the Vento. However, the Yaris will not be the most powerful car in its class as the Verna’s 1.6-litre and the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engines make significantly more power. The Vento is the only sedan in this comparison to feature a turbocharged petrol engine, although it's not the most powerful unit here.



Toyota Yaris



Transmission duties on the Yaris will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT with paddle shifters. Other cars in this comparison are also offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.



Both the Yaris and the City get CVT with paddle shifters, while the Verna, Ciaz and the Rapid are available with a torque converter unit. CVTs are more fuel efficient than torque converters, in general. The Honda City, equipped with a CVT, returns 18kmpl, which is more than its manual version by 0.6kmpl. Hence, we expect the Yaris to deliver manual-like fuel efficiency figures in its automatic avatar.



The Vento is the only petrol-powered automatic car in this segment that gets a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its 7-speed DSG gearbox is mated to the 1.2L TSI engine. A dual-clutch transmission is widely regarded as more technologically advanced compared to CVTs and torque-converters. Having two clutches not only quickens the gear shifts but also makes the transition from one gear to another smoother. Related: Volkswagen Vento Gets A Sportier Variant To Compete With The Ciaz S



Features:



Toyota Yaris



Even though the entire feature list isn't out yet, Toyota has revealed a few goodies the Yaris will get. The Yaris will pack some segment-first features like front parking sensors, power-adjustable front seats, 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and roof mounted rear AC vents.



Toyota Yaris



All cars in this comparison get features like touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, rear parking sensors, and alloy wheels in the top variants. The Yaris will also follow suit as suggested by the VX variant showcased at the Auto Expo. The City and the Verna are currently equipped with 6 airbags in their top variants, but the Yaris will trump that by offering 7. Sunroof, a feature that might not be the most practical but is still sought-after in India, might not be on offer on the Yaris. So, the City and the Verna will continue to be the only cars in this segment to get a sunroof.



Prices (ex-showroom Delhi):



Toyota Yaris
























 

Toyota Yaris

Hyundai Verna

Honda City

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Volkswagen Vento

Skoda Rapid

Price Range

Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (expected)

Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh

Rs 8.71 lakh to Rs 13.77 lakh

Rs 7.83 lakh and Rs 11.51 lakh

Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 13.87 lakh

Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 13.92 lakh


We expect Toyota to price the Yaris in the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. At that price, the Yaris might be the most expensive car of the lot but it is expected to pack a long list of features to justify the premium. 



Also Read: Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: Comparison Review



 



Read More on : Maruti Ciaz diesel



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Range Rover Velar Prices Announced, Starts From Rs 78.83 Lakh

trending now

INDIA
39 Indians dead in Mosul: Harsimrat Kaur Badal says deeply ...
INDIA
SC dismisses PIL seeking disqualification of Bihar CM Nitish ...
INDIA
Separate religion for Lingayat: Karnataka govt accepts suggestions of ...