Toyota Yaris Specifications, Features Revealed Before Launch

The feature list that was leaked earlier did not reveal the India-spec Yaris’ engine specs and dimensions

Toyota’s entry into the midsize sedan segment of the country is just a few weeks away. After its variant-wise feature list was leaked last week the Japanese carmaker has now officially revealed detailed specifications (dimensions, engine output and claimed fuel efficiency) of the Toyota Yaris. Toyota dealers are already accepting bookings for the Yaris at a refundable amount of Rs 50,000. Let’s delve more into the details of the upcoming sedan.

Engine – Only Petrol On Offer

As expected, the Yaris will be on offer with only a petrol engine in India. The 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine on the Yaris pumps out a max power of 107PS at 6000rpm and 140Nm of max torque at 4200rpm. The engine will be mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed CVT. The automatic transmission will be available on the Yaris from the base J variant onwards. However, the steering-mounted paddle shifters will be available on the top VX variant only.

The fuel efficiency figures of the Yaris read 17.1kmpl and 17.8kmpl for the manual and CVT variants, respectively.

Dimensions









Length





4,425mm









Width





1,730mm









Height





1,495mm









Wheelbase





2,550mm









Turning radius





5.1m









Seating capacity





5









Boot space





476 litres









The Toyota Yaris will be as long and wide in India as it is in Singapore, where Toyota launched it in late 2017. The India-spec Yaris, though, is taller by 20mm. Compared to its rivals, it is the shortest as far as its overall length is concerned but the widest on paper. To the naked eye, however, the Yaris appears narrower than its competition, but that could be down to how it’s designed.

Variant-wise features

Toyota Yaris J

The base variant of the Yaris gets below features:

-Projector headlamps

-7 airbags (driver+passenger+driver knee+side+curtain)

-Audio system with CD, MP3, Aux-in, Bluetooth connectivity and 4-speakers

-60:40 rear split seats

-Keyless entry

-Tilt steering

-Power windows

-ABS (anti-lock braking system) + EBD (electronic brake force distribution) + BA (brake assist)

-Central locking

Clearly, the Yaris’ base variant is quite loaded, which is why we think it might not start at a very competitive price. There is a greater focus on safety in this variant and it’s good to see a carmaker taking that approach.

Toyota Yaris G

The G variant of the Yaris offers below features in addition to the ones seen in the J variant.

-Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators

-7-inch infotainment system with gesture control

-Steering-mounted audio controls

-Automatic climate control

-Roof-mounted rear AC vents

-Push-button start with smart entry

-Acoustic and vibration control glass

-Instrument cluster with TFT display

-Speed-sensing auto door lock

-Impact-sensing door unlock

-Rear parking sensors

-Front and rear fog lamps

-Rear defogger

Toyota Yaris V

In addition to the G variant features, the V variant of the Toyota sedan gets these features:

-Auto headlamps

-Follow-me home headlamps

-6-speakers

-LED rear combination lamps with line guide

-Cruise control

-Rain-sensing wipers

-Rear parking sensors (4)

-Reverse camera

-All-four disc brakes

Toyota Yaris VX

The top-of-the-line VX variant of the Yaris gets the entire feature-list the Yaris could offer. Here’s what it offers over and above the V variant.

-Hill-start assist

-Vehicle stability control

-Tyre pressure monitoring system

-8-way power-adjustable driver seat height

-Leather-wrapped seats and door trim

-LED DRLs

-Chrome door handles

-MirrorLink, Wifi connectivity

The Misses

While the Yaris brings some segment-first features to the table, there are also some features that it misses out on, like telescopic steering wheel adjustment, a sunroof (offered in the Hyundai Verna and the Honda City), 16-inch alloy wheels (only 15-inch alloy wheels are on offer), a diesel engine, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity and LED-powered headlamps.

Price

Toyota is likely to price the Yaris at a premium among its rivals, possibly in the band of Rs 9 lakh – Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna.

