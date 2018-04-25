Toyota Yaris Prices Out, Deliveries To Commence In May

The Toyota Yaris is available in the range of Rs 8.75 lakh - 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan-India)

Toyota has launched its first-ever mid-size sedan offering in the Indian market, the Yaris, at an introductory price of Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan-India). The automaker is now officially accepting bookings (amount Rs 50,000) for the sedan, while initial deliveries will begin in May. The Toyota Yaris is available only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Here’s how the Yaris’ prices stack up against the best-selling mid-size sedan, the Honda City:









Toyota Yaris Manual



(ex-India)





Honda City Manual



(ex-Delhi)









Rs 8.75 lakh (J)





Rs 8.71 lakh (S)









Rs 10.56 lakh (G)





Rs 9.74 lakh (SV)









Rs 11.70 lakh (V)





Rs 9.99 lakh (V)









Rs 12.85 lakh (VX)





Rs 11.83 lakh (VX)









CVT price comparison









Toyota Yaris CVT





Honda City CVt









Rs 9.95 lakh (J)











Rs 11.76 lakh (G)





Rs 11.72 lakh (V)









Rs 12.90 lakh (V)





Rs 13.02 lakh (VX)









Rs 14.07 lakh (VX)





Rs 13.70 lakh (ZX)









The Toyota Yaris is the only sedan in the mid-size space to offer an automatic option under Rs 10 lakh if you ignore the pretty much dead Nissan Sunny. The Yaris CVT attracts a premium of around Rs 1.2 lakh over the corresponding manual variant. Moreover, the CVT option is available across all the variant right from the base J.

Check out Toyota’s official press release below for more info:

Toyota Yaris bookings open; To launch in May





Premium and feature loaded, Yaris boasts of wide range of first in segment features







Heightened focus on safety, first in segment to offer 7 SRS airbags across all variants







Toyota Yaris offers CVT Option for the first time under 10 lakhs in the segment







Priced competitively, the Toyota Yaris will be available in the following grades and Initial Introductory Ex-showroom price (These prices will be the same across the country)













Variant





MT





CVT









J





₹ 8,75,000/-





₹ 9,95,000/-









G





₹ 10,56,000/-





₹ 11,76,000/-









V





₹ 11,70,000/-





₹ 12,90,000/-









VX





₹ 12,85,000/-





₹ 14,07,000/-













Bookings can be made at all authorized Toyota Dealerships across the country





Bangalore, 25 April, 2018: Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced the opening of pre-launch bookings for the highly anticipated Toyota Yaris. Designed to be as Advanced as it is Prestigious, the world-class sedan has garnered much appreciation ever since it’s unveiling at Auto Expo 2018. Customers can make their bookings at any of the authorized Toyota dealerships across the country with deliveries beginning from May 2018. The Toyota Yaris comes at an Introductory price in the range of ₹ 8,75,000/- to ₹ 14,07,000/-.

Toyota has decided to keep the prices same across the nation.*

Marking Toyota’s entry into the mid-size sedan segment; Toyota Yaris promises to deliver the true Toyota experience with its unique presence and advanced functions for the discerning Indian customers. Toyota Yaris built on the Toyota philosophy of QDR (quality, durability & reliability) offering is loaded with a wide range of best in class features:

Safety:





7 SRS airbags (SRS D+P airbags, SRS side airbags, SRS Curtain Shield Airbags (CSA) and SRS knee airbag)







Anti-Lock Braking System(ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)







Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)







Vehicle Stability Control







Front & Rear Parking Sensors







All 4-wheel Disc Brakes





Comfort:





High Solar Energy Absorbing (HSEA), IR cut, Acoustic & Vibration Control Glass for Windshield & Doors for quieter cabin







Power Driver Seat







Roof mounted air vents with ambient illumination for rear passengers







Adjustable Rear Centre Headrest







60:40 Split Rear Seats







Smart Entry with Push Start







Hand /Air Gesture controlled Infotainment system with Touch Screen Navigation







Paddle Shift for CVT + Cruise Control





Design:





LED Line Guide in Headlamp & Tail Lamps







Piano Black Interiors







Waterfall design Instrumental Panel





Speaking to the customers on this announcement, Mr. N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota Yaris has already won nationwide appreciation for its class-leading features, superior comfort, top-notch quality and excellent performance. We thank our customers for such a heartening and exciting welcome for Toyota’s debut in the B-High sedan segment in India. As a sedan with great individuality and intuitive functions for people who constantly seek for something better, we aim to offer quality that exceeds its class. We hope customers well accept the world class sedan Toyota Yaris for the value propositions it has to offer in the segment. Toyota Yaris will be on display across all Toyota dealerships in India and customers may book for the test drive immediately”

The Yaris, which underpins Toyota’s presence in the Indian car market, will be offered in a 1.5L Dual VVTi Gasoline Engine with a 7 speed CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission) or 6 speed MT (Manual Transmission) options. Catering to the emerging need for automatics in the segment, the CVT option will be made available across all trims.

*Prices will be same across the country at ex-showroom level, however the final on road price may vary based on local road tax and levies. Booking amount will be Rs 50,000/-

