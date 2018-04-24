Toyota Yaris Expected Prices In India: Will It Undercut Honda City?

The Yaris is likely to be offered in three variants and two transmission options, with prices starting from Rs 9 lakh.

The Toyota Yaris is set to be launched in a few weeks from now. Toyota is still mum about the exact launch date, but some reports suggest the mid-size sedan will launch on April 24, while more recent reports predict a May 19 launch date. Dealers have already started accepting bookings with the token amount of Rs 50,000. But how much is Toyota likely to price the Yaris at? Scroll down to the table below for our estimate.

Toyota had showcased two variants of the Yaris at the Delhi Auto Expo 2018 in February - V and VX, both of which are loaded with some segment-first features such as tyre pressure monitoring system, front & rear parking sensors, 8-way adjustable driver’s seat, roof-mounted rear AC vents, all four disc brakes and 7 airbags. To achieve a competitive starting price in the C-segment, we expect a slightly feature-stripped variant named G or GL. Related: Toyota Could Offer Automatic Transmission On All Yaris Variants

Only available with a petrol engine, the Yaris is expected to be the first car in the mass market to offer a 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT transmission from the base variant itself. Toyota will be gunning for the Honda City so prices are likely to be in close vicinity of the City. The City’s prices start from Rs 8.71 lakh but the Toyota’s base variant is likely to pack more features. A starting price of Rs 9 lakh makes sense. Also Read: Toyota Dealers Start Accepting Bookings For Yaris; Launch Expected In April 2018









Variant





Prices in Rs (CVT)









G/GL





8.99 lakh (10.20 lakh)









V





11.30 lakh (12.50 lakh)









VX





12.60 lakh (13.85 lakh)









Toyota touts the Yaris as a premium offering. Hence, expect even the base variant of the Yaris to be loaded with a fair amount of goodies, which then would justify the price premium. But will Toyota pull a surprise with an introductory price cheaper than the Honda City? We’d love to see that!

Here’s how the prominent petrol opponents of the Yaris fare in terms of pricing. Related: Toyota Yaris Specs Comparison: Verna, City, Ciaz & More









Hyundai Verna





Honda City





Maruti Ciaz









1.4L MT E- 7.79 lakh





S MT- 8.71 lakh





Sigma- 7.83 lakh









1.4L MT EX- 9.10 lakh





SV MT- 9.74 lakh





Delta- 8.27 lakh









1.6L AT EX- 10.55 lakh





V MT- 9.99 lakh





Delta AT- 9.43 lakh









1.6L MT SX- 9.76 lakh





V CVT- 11.72 lakh





Zeta AT- 9.94 lakh









1.6L MT SX (O)- 11.42 lakh





VX MT- 11.84 lakh





Zeta- 8.92 lakh









1.6L AT SX (O)- 12.56 lakh





VX CVT- 13.02 lakh





Alpha- 9.48 lakh











ZX CVT- 13.70 lakh





Alpha AT- 10.63 lakh











ZX CVT Anniversary- 13.74 lakh

























This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.