Toyota Yaris Bookings To Open From April 2018; Will Rival City, Ciaz & Verna

Toyota’s first-ever C-segment offering, the Yaris, is likely to be launched in May 2018

Toyota’s rival to popular C-segment sedans such as the Honda City, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Vento has been a long time coming. However, with the Japanese manufacturer showcasing the Yaris sedan at the Auto Expo 2018, we know that the launch is fast approaching. In fact, it is likely to take place in May 2018 and you will be able to book one by next month (April) itself!

With the launch of the Yaris, Toyota will be able to fill up the void between the Etios sedan and the Corolla Altis. The Yaris brings loads of segment-first features such as a total of seven airbags, roof-mounted AC vents for rear passengers, power adjustable front seats and front parking sensor to the table. For a complete insight into the latest sedan, check out - Toyota Yaris: First Look Review.

Under the bonnet, the Yaris will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, the specification for which have not yet been disclosed. It will offer a choice of two gearboxes - a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic with pre-defined ratios. As far as prices are concerned, expect the Yaris to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Yaris would be a great alternative to the buyers who already own a Toyota. It will certainly appeal to those who want to upgrade from the Etios siblings. For owners of the Innova Crysta or the Fortuner, the Yaris can also be a great second car if he or she wishes to stick with the brand. Finally, it’s a Toyota and the brand is known for its reliability and this should certainly give weight to its cause as a sedan worth considering in the populated C-segment.

