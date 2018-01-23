Toyota Vios Spied Undisguised, Likely To Be Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

The Vios, also known as the Yaris Ativ in Thailand, will compete with cars such as the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India

The Toyota Vios, also known as the Toyota Yaris Ativ in markets such as Thailand, has been spied undisguised in India. The sedan is expected to make its debut at the Auto Expo 2018 and will mark Toyota’s long-awaited entry in the midsize sedan segment, which is currently dominated by vehicles such as the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Here’s a quick recap of the Vios’ origins: Based on the Yaris hatchback, the sedan made its world debut in Thailand in August last year as the ‘Yaris Activ’. In December, Toyota introduced the sedan in Singapore by calling it the ‘Vios’. Now, you must be wondering why the same car is sold under two different names in these markets. Well, that’s simply because Toyota already sells a similarly sized sedan called the Vios in Thailand. In fact, this sedan is based on the Yaris hatchback as well and has been on sale in that country since 2013. In India, however, we expect it to be sold with the ‘Vios’ nameplate.

Dimensions











Toyota Vios





Honda City





Hyundai Verna





Maruti Suzuki Ciaz









Length





4425mm





4440mm





4440mm





4490mm









Width





1730mm





1695mm





1729mm





1730mm









Height





1475mm





1495mm





1475mm





1485mm









Wheelbase





2550mm





2600mm





2600mm





2650mm









When it comes to dimensions, the Toyota Vios is more or less the same size as its rivals.

Engine And Transmission









Petrol





Toyota Vios





Honda City





Hyundai Verna





Maruti Suzuki Ciaz









Engine





1.5-litre





1.5-litre





1.6-litre/1.4-litre





1.4-litre









Power





108PS





119PS





123PS/100PS





92PS









Torque





140Nm





145Nm





151Nm/132Nm





130Nm









Transmission





CVT





5-speed MT/ CVT with paddle shifters





6-speed MT/ AT (only with 1.6-litre)





5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT









Fuel efficiency





17.2kmpl





17.4kmpl (MT); 18kmpl CVT





1.6L: 17.7kmpl (MT); 15.92kmpl (AT)





20.73kmpl (MT); 19.12kmpl (AT)









In Thailand, the midsize Toyota sedan is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This is the same unit seen under the bonnet of the Etios Liva hatchback which is currently on sale in India. However, the India-spec Vios is expected to be powered by the larger 1.5-litre petrol engine seen in the sedan sold in Singapore. In fact, this motor is the same as the one seen under the bonnet of the Etios sedan in India. This engine falls short on power when compared to the petrol engines that power the City and Verna. However, it trumps the Ciaz’s 1.4-litre petrol engine by a small margin.

As far as transmission options go, the sedan sold in Thailand and Singapore is only available with a CVT (continuously variable transmission). But to keep its prices competitive, expect the India-spec model to feature a 5-speed manual as standard. Toyota could also plonk its 1.4-litre diesel engine under the India-spec Vios. This motor could be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and is likely to be offered in the same state of tune as the Corolla - 88PS of power and 205Nm of peak torque. Although we don’t expect Toyota to introduce this motor in the Vios right from the time of its launch, we believe Toyota could introduce it at a later stage since the Vios’ competition are offered with powerful and efficient diesel engines.

Prices and Features

The Toyota Vios is expected to be priced in the same league as the Verna, which is currently the most competitively priced sedan in the segment. The Hyundai Verna’s petrol variants, for instance, are priced between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 12.48 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Vios’ pricing, however, is unlikely to stretch up to the Rs 12 lakh mark since it will not be as feature-loaded as the new Verna, or even the Honda City for that matter. Expect Toyota to equip the India-spec Vios with halogen projector headlamps, daytime running lights (DRLs), tail lamps with LED graphics, 16-inch wheels, touchscreen infotainment system and an automatic climate control, among others.

In terms of safety features, the Vios sold in other markets pack up to 7 airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and brake assist, Isofix child seat anchors, vehicles stability control, 3-point seat belts for the rear seats and hill-start assist. It remains to be seen if the India-spec model will feature 7 airbags. However, expect dual-front airbags to be offered as standard.

