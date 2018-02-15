Toyota Innova Crysta: Variants Explained

Confused about which variant of the Innova Crysta is the one for you? Help is right at hand

The Innova Crysta is single-handedly driving Toyota’s growth in the Indian car bazaar. Widely popular among cab aggregators, the Innova, after its re-entry in 2016 has increasingly been finding private owners as well. So much so that the MPV clocks as much sales as some of the entry-level cars and more than all the Toyota cars combined on some occasions. But choosing the right variant is no easy task, so here we are to help you pick the right car right now!

For starters, the Innova lineup is pretty comprehensive. It comes with three engines and two transmission options which translate into several combinations thereby confusing the buyers. Toyota’s variants list includes G, V, Z and Touring Sport. Let's begin with the colours on offer.



Colour Options





Garnet Red







Avante-garde Bronze







Silver







Grey







Super White







White Pearl Crystal Shine ( not on G variant)







Engines













Petrol





Diesel





Diesel









Capacity





2694cc





2393cc





2755cc









Power





166PS @ 5200rpm





150PS @ 3400rpm





174PS @ 3400rpm









Torque





245Nm @ 4000rpm





343Nm @1400-2800rpm





360Nm @ 1200-3400rpm









Transmission





5-Speed Manual / 6-Speed Automatic





5-Speed Manual





6-Speed Automatic









The Innova Crysta can be had in both petrol and diesel engines but it’s the latter that’s still more popular among buyers. Buyers with big families who majorly drive short distance with a few occasional long drives should shortlist the petrol variant, whereas daily users should stick with the diesel options. As far as the gearbox is concerned, if you spend hours in traffic or seldom go on highway journeys, the 6-speed automatic might come in handy and make driving the Innova Crysta a breeze.

After choosing the right engine options, let’s get down to the second stage and pick the right variant for you.

Innova Crysta GX









Variant





Engine





Transmission





Seats





Price (ex-Delhi)









GX





Petrol





Manual





7 seater





Rs 14.06 lakh









GX





Petrol





Manual





8 seater





Rs 14.11 lakh









GX





Petrol





Automatic





7 seater





Rs 15.16 lakh









GX





Petrol





Automatic





8 seater





Rs 15.21 lakh









GX





Diesel 2.4-litre





Manual





7 seater





Rs 15.18 lakh









GX





Diesel 2.4-litre





Manual





8 seater





Rs 15.23 lakh









GX





Diesel 2.8-litre





Automatic





7 seater





Rs 16.45 lakh









GX





Diesel 2.8-litre





Automatic





8 seater





Rs 16.50 lakh









The base GX variant comes with multiple seating options and gets every engine available in the range. Here’s a list of features on offer.

Exteriors





Grey And Silver Front Grille







Halogen Headlamps With Manual Levelling







Body Coloured And Electric Adjust ORVMs







Body Colour Door Handles







16-Inch Alloy Wheels





Interiors





MID Controlling Steering Wheel







Cooled Upper Glove Box







Manual AC







Black Fabric Upholstery







No Audio Player







4 Speakers







Tilt And Telescopic Steering Adjustment







All Power Windows with one-touch up/down and anti-pinch







Rear Parking Sensors







Sunglass Holder







60:40 split-seats with one-touch tumble





Safety





3 Airbags







ABS with EBD







BA







ISOFIX Mounts





All the necessities are duly taken care of in this variant and the sole reason for price fluctuation is the changing powertrain options. On the outside, it does seem to have cut some corners but not to the extent of looking bland as it still gets alloy wheels which maintain the premium quotient.

On the inside, there is all the versatility and the usability you’d expect from an Innova. It’s just that the GX variant misses out on an audio system, and instead gets 4 speakers which will complement an aftermarket audio unit if you choose to get it. For those who are on a tight budget and give more preference to the powertrain of their choice, it makes a lot of sense. Not always do carmakers offer all the automatic options with the base model. By sacrificing on a bit of bling, the GX can be a value for money option.

Innova Crysta VX









Variant





Engine





Transmission





Seats





Price (Ex-Delhi)









VX





Petrol





Manual





7 seater





Rs 16.96,lakh









VX





Diesel 2.4-litre





Manual





7 seater





Rs 18.07 lakh









VX





Diesel 2.4-litre





Manual





8 seater





Rs 18.12 lakh









This variant just gets a manual transmission and doesn’t even get the option of the torquier 2.8-litre diesel engine. Additional price to pay over the manual GX petrol/diesel variants is a whopping Rs 2.90 lakh but are the add-ons worth the price? Read on to find out.

Exteriors





Black & Chrome-Finish Front Grille







Auto LED Projector Headlamps With Auto Leveling







Fog Lamps







Shark Fin Antenna







Rear Spoiler





Interiors





Silver and Red Wood Finish On TFT Instrument Cluster







Leather Wrap Steering with Silver and Red Wood Finish







Chrome Door Handles







Automatic Climate Control







7-inch touchscreen with DVD, Bluetooth, Navigation, Voice Control And Remote Control







6-speakers With Mic And Amplifier







Height Adjustable Headrests







Steering With Audio Controls







Illuminated Glovebox







Push Start-Stop Button And Keyless Entry







Anti-Pinch Windows









Back Monitor





The VX model looks premium on the outside, all thanks to the chrome detailing and projector headlamps. The same story follows inside too due to premium touches like red wood finish and brushed silver accents on the dashboard, leather covered seats, a feature-rich touchscreen system and foldable rear-seat tables which reaffirms its case as a vehicle fit for long highway journeys.

The features mentioned above are surely steep for the premium they command, but will make your life easier in the long run. That said, there’s no AT option or even the 2.8-litre diesel engine, so you will have to extend your budget by quite a margin if you want a relatively more feature-loaded variant compared to the GX for these powertrains. Recommended: Toyota Innova Crysta: First Drive

Innova Crysta ZX









ZX





Petrol





Automatic





7 seater





Rs 19.97 lakh









ZX





Diesel 2.4-litre





Manual





7 seater





Rs 19.99 lakh









ZX





Diesel 2.8-litre





Automatic





7 seater





Rs 21.26 lakh









Exteriors





High-gloss Lower Grille







Chrome Electric ORVM With Puddle Lamp







Chrome Outside Door Handles







Hazel Brown Wood Finish On Console Box And Door Handles







17-inch Alloys Wheels With Wider Tyres





Interiors





Cruise Control







8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat





Safety





Speed Sensing Door Locks/ Impact Sensing Door Unlock







Stability Control







7 Airbags







Hill Assist (AT)





Since the 2.8-litre diesel isn't offered with the VX variant, the price difference of the ZX, calculated with the respective GX variant, comes to around Rs 4.81 lakh for both AT variants.As for the 2.4 diesel MT, it is priced at a premium of Rs 1.92 lakh. The ZX variant offers all the features of the VX variant and more. This variant puts safety high on the priority list, and is, thus, highly recommended as well. That said, those opting for the 2.4 diesel MT variant are better off purchasing the VX model as the features on ZX don’t seem worth the extra dough.

Innova Crysta Touring Sport









TS VX





Petrol





Manual





7 seater





Rs 17.87 lakh









TS ZX





Petrol





Automatic





7 seater





Rs 20.74 lakh









TS VX





Diesel 2.4-litre





Manual





7 seater





Rs 19.84 lakh









TS ZX





Diesel 2.8-litre





Automatic





7 seater





Rs 22.42 lakh









The sportiest and the most outstanding one of the Innova crop is miles away from being subtle. It commands a premium in the range of Rs 77,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh over its corresponding variants mentioned in the table. For the extra money, you get smoked headlamps, blacked out front grille, LED fog lamps, matte black alloys, black side cladding and rear spoiler on the outside. It’s offered in two colours - White Pearl and Wildfire Red.

For interiors, it comes with red wood pattern on dash, red contrast stitching on seats, red illumination on combimeter which help the Touring Sport stand out. Other features remain same as the particular variant your TS is based upon. If you look at outright value for the goodies, then the Touring Sport might not make much sense. But given the number of Innova cars out on roads, the cosmetic enhancements make the Touring Sport stand out. Buy it if you can spend so much to stand apart from crowd. Also Read: Sales Comparison - Mahindra XUV500 vs Tata Hexa vs Toyota Innova Crysta

We hope this article will help you shortlist the right Innova Crysta variant for yourself. Still have questions? Let us know in the comments section below and we’ll get back as soon as possible.

