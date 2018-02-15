Toyota Innova Crysta: Variants Explained

Confused about which variant of the Innova Crysta is the one for you? Help is right at hand
The Innova Crysta is single-handedly driving Toyota’s growth in the Indian car bazaar. Widely popular among cab aggregators, the Innova, after its re-entry in 2016 has increasingly been finding private owners as well. So much so that the MPV clocks as much sales as some of the entry-level cars and more than all the Toyota cars combined on some occasions. But choosing the right variant is no easy task, so here we are to help you pick the right car right now!
For starters, the Innova lineup is pretty comprehensive. It comes with three engines and two transmission options which translate into several combinations thereby confusing the buyers. Toyota’s variants list includes G, V, Z and Touring Sport. Let's begin with the colours on offer.
Colour Options
Garnet Red
Avante-garde Bronze
Silver
Grey
Super White
White Pearl Crystal Shine ( not on G variant)
Engines
Petrol
Diesel
Diesel
Capacity
2694cc
2393cc
2755cc
Power
166PS @ 5200rpm
150PS @ 3400rpm
174PS @ 3400rpm
Torque
245Nm @ 4000rpm
343Nm @1400-2800rpm
360Nm @ 1200-3400rpm
Transmission
5-Speed Manual / 6-Speed Automatic
5-Speed Manual
6-Speed Automatic
The Innova Crysta can be had in both petrol and diesel engines but it’s the latter that’s still more popular among buyers. Buyers with big families who majorly drive short distance with a few occasional long drives should shortlist the petrol variant, whereas daily users should stick with the diesel options. As far as the gearbox is concerned, if you spend hours in traffic or seldom go on highway journeys, the 6-speed automatic might come in handy and make driving the Innova Crysta a breeze.
After choosing the right engine options, let’s get down to the second stage and pick the right variant for you.
Innova Crysta GX
Variant
Engine
Transmission
Seats
Price (ex-Delhi)
GX
Petrol
Manual
7 seater
Rs 14.06 lakh
GX
Petrol
Manual
8 seater
Rs 14.11 lakh
GX
Petrol
Automatic
7 seater
Rs 15.16 lakh
GX
Petrol
Automatic
8 seater
Rs 15.21 lakh
GX
Diesel 2.4-litre
Manual
7 seater
Rs 15.18 lakh
GX
Diesel 2.4-litre
Manual
8 seater
Rs 15.23 lakh
GX
Diesel 2.8-litre
Automatic
7 seater
Rs 16.45 lakh
GX
Diesel 2.8-litre
Automatic
8 seater
Rs 16.50 lakh
The base GX variant comes with multiple seating options and gets every engine available in the range. Here’s a list of features on offer.
Exteriors
Grey And Silver Front Grille
Halogen Headlamps With Manual Levelling
Body Coloured And Electric Adjust ORVMs
Body Colour Door Handles
16-Inch Alloy Wheels
Interiors
MID Controlling Steering Wheel
Cooled Upper Glove Box
Manual AC
Black Fabric Upholstery
No Audio Player
4 Speakers
Tilt And Telescopic Steering Adjustment
All Power Windows with one-touch up/down and anti-pinch
Rear Parking Sensors
Sunglass Holder
60:40 split-seats with one-touch tumble
Safety
3 Airbags
ABS with EBD
BA
ISOFIX Mounts
All the necessities are duly taken care of in this variant and the sole reason for price fluctuation is the changing powertrain options. On the outside, it does seem to have cut some corners but not to the extent of looking bland as it still gets alloy wheels which maintain the premium quotient.
On the inside, there is all the versatility and the usability you’d expect from an Innova. It’s just that the GX variant misses out on an audio system, and instead gets 4 speakers which will complement an aftermarket audio unit if you choose to get it. For those who are on a tight budget and give more preference to the powertrain of their choice, it makes a lot of sense. Not always do carmakers offer all the automatic options with the base model. By sacrificing on a bit of bling, the GX can be a value for money option.
Innova Crysta VX
Variant
Engine
Transmission
Seats
Price (Ex-Delhi)
VX
Petrol
Manual
7 seater
Rs 16.96,lakh
VX
Diesel 2.4-litre
Manual
7 seater
Rs 18.07 lakh
VX
Diesel 2.4-litre
Manual
8 seater
Rs 18.12 lakh
This variant just gets a manual transmission and doesn’t even get the option of the torquier 2.8-litre diesel engine. Additional price to pay over the manual GX petrol/diesel variants is a whopping Rs 2.90 lakh but are the add-ons worth the price? Read on to find out.
Exteriors
Black & Chrome-Finish Front Grille
Auto LED Projector Headlamps With Auto Leveling
Fog Lamps
Shark Fin Antenna
Rear Spoiler
Interiors
Silver and Red Wood Finish On TFT Instrument Cluster
Leather Wrap Steering with Silver and Red Wood Finish
Chrome Door Handles
Automatic Climate Control
7-inch touchscreen with DVD, Bluetooth, Navigation, Voice Control And Remote Control
6-speakers With Mic And Amplifier
Height Adjustable Headrests
Steering With Audio Controls
Illuminated Glovebox
Push Start-Stop Button And Keyless Entry
Anti-Pinch Windows
Back Monitor
The VX model looks premium on the outside, all thanks to the chrome detailing and projector headlamps. The same story follows inside too due to premium touches like red wood finish and brushed silver accents on the dashboard, leather covered seats, a feature-rich touchscreen system and foldable rear-seat tables which reaffirms its case as a vehicle fit for long highway journeys.
The features mentioned above are surely steep for the premium they command, but will make your life easier in the long run. That said, there’s no AT option or even the 2.8-litre diesel engine, so you will have to extend your budget by quite a margin if you want a relatively more feature-loaded variant compared to the GX for these powertrains. Recommended: Toyota Innova Crysta: First Drive
Innova Crysta ZX
ZX
Petrol
Automatic
7 seater
Rs 19.97 lakh
ZX
Diesel 2.4-litre
Manual
7 seater
Rs 19.99 lakh
ZX
Diesel 2.8-litre
Automatic
7 seater
Rs 21.26 lakh
Exteriors
High-gloss Lower Grille
Chrome Electric ORVM With Puddle Lamp
Chrome Outside Door Handles
Hazel Brown Wood Finish On Console Box And Door Handles
17-inch Alloys Wheels With Wider Tyres
Interiors
Cruise Control
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Safety
Speed Sensing Door Locks/ Impact Sensing Door Unlock
Stability Control
7 Airbags
Hill Assist (AT)
Since the 2.8-litre diesel isn't offered with the VX variant, the price difference of the ZX, calculated with the respective GX variant, comes to around Rs 4.81 lakh for both AT variants.As for the 2.4 diesel MT, it is priced at a premium of Rs 1.92 lakh. The ZX variant offers all the features of the VX variant and more. This variant puts safety high on the priority list, and is, thus, highly recommended as well. That said, those opting for the 2.4 diesel MT variant are better off purchasing the VX model as the features on ZX don’t seem worth the extra dough.
Innova Crysta Touring Sport
TS VX
Petrol
Manual
7 seater
Rs 17.87 lakh
TS ZX
Petrol
Automatic
7 seater
Rs 20.74 lakh
TS VX
Diesel 2.4-litre
Manual
7 seater
Rs 19.84 lakh
TS ZX
Diesel 2.8-litre
Automatic
7 seater
Rs 22.42 lakh
The sportiest and the most outstanding one of the Innova crop is miles away from being subtle. It commands a premium in the range of Rs 77,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh over its corresponding variants mentioned in the table. For the extra money, you get smoked headlamps, blacked out front grille, LED fog lamps, matte black alloys, black side cladding and rear spoiler on the outside. It’s offered in two colours - White Pearl and Wildfire Red.
For interiors, it comes with red wood pattern on dash, red contrast stitching on seats, red illumination on combimeter which help the Touring Sport stand out. Other features remain same as the particular variant your TS is based upon. If you look at outright value for the goodies, then the Touring Sport might not make much sense. But given the number of Innova cars out on roads, the cosmetic enhancements make the Touring Sport stand out. Buy it if you can spend so much to stand apart from crowd. Also Read: Sales Comparison - Mahindra XUV500 vs Tata Hexa vs Toyota Innova Crysta
We hope this article will help you shortlist the right Innova Crysta variant for yourself. Still have questions? Let us know in the comments section below and we’ll get back as soon as possible.
