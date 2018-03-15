Toyota Innova Crysta Specifications and Details

Update: After the success of the popular MPV Innova, Toyota has unveiled the next-gen Innova dubbed as Innova Crysta. The vehicle has already been launched in Indonesia and will come as a refreshing change in the Indian market after the decade long run of the original one. The new gen Innova Crysta comes with a lot of cosmetic changes including a large hexagonal front grille, projector head-lights with LED running lamps and more premium interiors inside. The engine has been refreshed as well with the presence of new 2.4 litre 2GD FTV four-cylinder diesel engine. Check out the complete Auto Expo coverage of Toyota Innova Crysta

Innova was launched in the Indian Market on February 24th, 2005. Ever since then, it has been crunching good sales figures for the Japanese carmaker. It replaced Toyota's workhorse, the Qualis and definitely had big boots to fill. Remaining unchanged mechanically since its inception, it has been using a 2.5-litre diesel mill that produces 100 bhp of power and it feels dated in front of its competition now. With the next generation Innova to be showcased at the Auto Expo, let’s have a look at what it has to offer.

What’s new in the next generation Innova?

New Toyota Innova Crysta was launched in Indonesia few months back. It has been built on an all-new platform called Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), which is supposedly lighter yet stiffer than the outgoing model’s platform. It will also come loaded with new features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Miracast, DLNA and HDMI connectivity, Air Gesture and web browser.

Design

Innova’s next generation has also been revamped cosmetically and now features a massive hexagonal front grille with two slats in chrome, projector head-lights with LED daytime running lamps, new fog lamps and new bumpers. It will also be more spacious than the outgoing model, thanks to the bigger dimensions and the new Innova will be - 4735mm long, 1795mm high and 1830mm wide along with a wheelbase of 2750 mm.

Safety

The top-end variant of the Innova is most likely to be equipped with 7 airbags. ABS, EBD and three airbags will be standard across the range.

Engine

It will be more powerful with an all-new 2.4-litre diesel engine which produces 147bhp of power along with 360Nm of torque. We can expect a 6-speed automatic gearbox to be added as well.

The current model of the Innova has been present from more than a decade now. Here are some highlights of the outgoing model-





Innova has been known for its sure-shot reliability, imperishable build & durability and can be termed as the ‘perfect highway companion’.







Toyota’s fuss-free ownership experience with brilliant after-sales service.





Innova has also been known for its spacious Interiors and comfortable seats. It was amongst India’s first 3-row seating passenger car and can seat 7 people comfortably. It also had an 8 seater variant with a 2+3+3 seating layout.



Watch Showcase Video of 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta

