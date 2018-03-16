Toyota Innova Crysta Joins Etios And Corolla Under Its Drive The Nation Campaign

If you are a government employee, Toyota has some sweet deals on even the Innova Crysta now

Toyota is offering special benefits on the Innova Crysta under its Drive The Nation program. This includes 100 per cent on-road funding for a tenure of eight years, offers on Toyota Protect insurance, accessories and extended warranty for serving and retired government employees.

The Drive The Nation campaign was first launched by Toyota in 2016 for the Etios siblings and the Corolla Altis. The Japanese carmaker claims that 7 per cent of all its vehicle sales and 11 per cent of the Etios’ sales in the private vehicle segment are contributed by this campaign.

Buying the Innova for an 8-year instalment period with 100 per cent finance makes sense for those who don’t want to make any down payment. They just have to pay the instalments for an extra year. Usually, the maximum financing tenure for cars is 7 years and 85 per cent of the ex-showroom price. Read in detail about the impact of buying a car under Drive The Nation campaign (or with an 8-year finance on OTR) at the end of this report.

The Toyota Innova Crysta can be had with one of the three engine options: a 2.7-litre petrol engine, a 2.4-litre diesel and a 2.8-litre diesel. Buyers can now opt for a manual or an automatic transmission with the 2.7 and the 2.8-litre engine options; the Crysta with the 2.4-litre diesel engine is only available with a manual transmission.

If you’re planning to buy a petrol Innova Crysta, we’d recommend you go for the VX variant. If diesel is your pick, you can look at the 2.4-litre VX variant as it delivers good value for money. To find out which variant is the best for you, head to our Variants Explained story.

Having the Innova Crysta under its Drive The Nation campaign makes the MPV more easily acquirable for current and retired government employees.

Difference between buying a car worth Rs 18 lakh on-road under Drive The Nation versus regular finance scheme from a financial institution at the same RoI.

Let ex-showroom = Rs 16.5 lakh

Let on road price = Rs 18 lakh (OTR)

Drive the nation with Rs 0 down payment: Good for those who do not want to pay anything up front. Those who do not have a vehicle in exchange for the new car might find it attractive.

Loan amount = Rs 18 lakh

Down payment = Rs 0

Interest - 9%

Tenure - 8 years

EMI (in advance) - Rs 26, 174

Interest paid = Rs 7.65 lakh

Drive the nation with the same down payment as regular finance scheme but with an 8-year EMI: No real benefit since there’s only a marginal drop in EMI value. Overall interest paid is more compared to the 7-year term.

Loan amount = Rs 14 lakh

Down payment = Rs 4 lakh

EMI = Rs 20,358

Interest paid = Rs 5.55 lakh

7-year finance from all major banks at the same RoI as above: The most common finance option

Loan amount = 85% of ex-showroom = Rs 14 lakh

Down payment = Rs 4 lakh

EMI = 22,357

Interest paid = Rs 5 lakh

Read More on : Innova Crysta diesel