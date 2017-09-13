Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Prices Hiked Post Cess Increase

Prices for the Innova have shot up by up to Rs 78,000, while the Fortuner’s prices have increased by a massive sum of Rs 1,60,000

Effective from September 12, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike across its portfolio – the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Corolla and the Etios - following the decision of the GST council to increase cess on mid-size cars, luxury cars and SUVs. The Japanese automaker decided to share the increased burden of prices with its customers after the cess went up by 2-7 per cent. The good news is that hybrids (Camry) and small cars (Etios Liva) are kept out of this price rise.

Here’s a look at the approximate price rise including the newly added cess (all prices ex-showroom Delhi):









Car Name





Pre Cess





Post Cess (expected prices)









Toyota Fortuner





Rs 24.41 – 29.18 lakh





Rs 26.01 – 30.78 lakh









Toyota Innova Crysta





Rs 13.30 – 20.78 lakh





Rs 14.08 – 21.56 lakh









Toyota Corolla Altis





Rs 14.88 – 18.67 lakh





Rs 15.60 – 19.39 lakh









Toyota Etios





Rs 6.66 – 8.60 lakh





Rs 6.79 – 8.73 lakh









The prices of the Toyota Etios will go up by Rs 13,000, while the MPV, the Innova Crysta will see prices rise by Rs 78,000 across its variants. Prices for Toyota’s mid-size sedan, the Corolla Altis will be hiked by Rs 72,000, whereas Toyota Fortuner buyers will have to shell out a huge sum of Rs 1.60 lakh more than the previous prices.

However, it’s not all over for Toyota car buyers. Despite this price rise, buyers can still enjoy the GST price cut benefits though by a lesser amount now. For instance, after the GST came into effect on July 1, 2017, the Etios’ price was reduced by Rs 23,000 (base variant). After the implementation of the additional cess of Rs 13,000, the customer would actually benefit by Rs 10,000 on its base variant. Have a look at the gains that you can still enjoy on Toyota cars post cess hike.









Car Name





Post GST Price Cut





Post Cess Price Rise





Consumer Benefit*









Toyota Fortuner





Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.68 lakh





Rs 1.60 lakh





Rs 65,000 to Rs 1.08 lakh









Toyota Innova Crysta





Rs 89,000 to Rs 1.37 lakh





Rs 78,000





Rs 11,000 to Rs 59,000









Toyota Corolla Altis





Rs 98,000 to Rs 1.24 lakh





RS 72,000





Rs 26,000 to Rs 52,000









Toyota Etios





Rs 23,000 to Rs 33,000





Rs 13,000





Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000









*varies with respect to variant the buyer chooses

To know the complete list of Toyota car prices slashed post GST, do read - GST Effect: Toyota Slash Prices By Up To 12.29 Lakh

With the festive season approaching, the increase in cess is likely to impact the overall market sentiments. We would soon be bringing in more news on how other brands’ prices are affected on CarDekho. Stay tuned.