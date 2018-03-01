Toyota Etios Platinum Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.84 Lakh

Toyota’s mid-size sedan gets added funk with a new colour scheme, touchscreen audio system and mildly updated interiors

To breathe some life into its ageing sedan, Toyota Kirloskar Motors India has launched a limited-edition model of the Platinum Etios with a few cosmetic updates. The prices for the petrol variant of the Etios Platinum Limited Edition start at Rs 7.84 lakh whereas the diesel variant gets a sticker price of Rs 8.94 lakh (both, ex-showroom Delhi). The Toyota Etios Platinum Edition is based on the VX variant of the Etios and thus commands an additional amount of Rs 15,000 over the standard variant. Let’s see what you get for your money, shall we?

For starters, the Etios Platinum Limited Edition gets a new colour option - Phantom Brown. However, the sedan can also be had in pearl white or silver as well. Most of the major changes lie on the inside as it now gets dual-tone artificial leather seats instead of 3D textured fabric seats. Apart from this, it also features a newly designed rear armrest. However, the talking point is the new 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an array of connectivity options such as Aux-In, USB and Bluetooth with the convenience of voice recognition and remote control. As is the case with more expensive Toyota models, the Etios too misses out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Since this is just a cosmetic update, the mechanicals remain untouched and it still runs on the existing set of engines. These include the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that pumps out 89PS/132Nm and the 1.4-litre D-4D diesel which churns out 68PS/170Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Etios Platinum Limited Edition is likely to be sold in limited numbers for a stipulated time period. However, we haven’t received any information regarding the same from the company yet. Toyota has also decided not to give the Etios Liva hatchback the ‘Platinum’ treatment for the time being. Also Read: Auto Expo 2018: Toyota Yaris First Look

Speaking of updates, Toyota is all set to enter the highly lucrative B-segment with the launch of the Yaris this year. Likely to go on sale in May, the latest Toyota sedan will compete with the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Maruti Ciaz.

