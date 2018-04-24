Toyota Dealers Start Accepting Bookings For Yaris; Launch Expected In April 2018

The Yaris might be launched on April 24, 2018, say Toyota dealership sources

Unofficial Bookings of the Yaris are already underway. Toyota dealers in Delhi have started accepting bookings for the upcoming sedan for an amount of Rs 50,000, which is fully refundable. Toyota Yaris is expected to launch in India by the last week of April, while the deliveries are likely to get underway from May 2018. The c-segment sedan from Toyota will rival likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.

The Toyota Yaris will be available with only a petrol engine as of now but with an option of both manual (6-speed) and automatic transmissions (7-speed CVT). The engine in question is a 1.5-litre unit and we believe it’s the same engine that powers the Etios sedan, albeit with dual VVT-i technology. It is expected to deliver more power than what it does on the Etios (90PS) and is also upgradable to BSVI standards.

Toyota intends to pitch the Yaris as a premium offering in its segment and has already announced that it will include features like a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors with reverse parking camera, disc brakes on all wheels, and powered driver’s seat. None of these features are available on other cars in this segment. While Toyota has already confirmed that 7 airbags, ABS and EBD will be standard, its official India website mentions that vehicle stability control, traction control, and hill start assist will also form a part of the features list. Besides this, the Yaris will also be offered with roof-mounted AC vents with ambient lighting, cruise control, paddle shifters behind the steering wheel for changing gears, and rain-sensing wipers. Toyota displayed two variants of the Yaris at the Auto Expo - V and VX. There’s no official word whether there will be more variants on offer or not.

The Yaris is expected to be as wide and tall as the new Hyundai Verna but not as long. Read more about it here.

Prospective buyers should note that Toyota has officially mentioned on its website that bookings for the Yaris will start in the month of April 2018 and chances are that you may have already read our previous report on that. Dealerships generally start accepting bookings prior to the official announcement. As long as you have the original dealer’s receipt with the correct booking details, the booking is valid. So if you’re planning to buy the Yaris and wish to get the keys to the first set of cars that hit the road, go ahead and book one. We expect the Yaris to be priced in the Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh bracket.

