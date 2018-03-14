Toyota Dealers Start Accepting Bookings For Yaris; Launch Expected In April 2018

The Yaris will be positioned between the Etios and the Corolla Altis in Toyota’s line-up

Dealer-level bookings for the Toyota Yaris have commenced in Delhi. The India-spec Yaris was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018. It will rival the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, new Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento in India. The booking amount quoted by dealerships is Rs 50,000 and is fully refundable.

The Yaris is expected to launch in the last week of April. According to a dealership personnel, it is likely to go on sale on the 24th. It will be available with only a petrol engine as of now but with an option of both manual (6-speed) and automatic transmissions (7-speed CVT). The engine in question is a 1.5-litre unit. We believe it’s the same engine found under the hood of the Etios sedan, albeit with dual VVT-i technology. It is expected to deliver more power than what it does on the Etios (90PS) and is also upgradable to BSVI standards.

Toyota intends to pitch the Yaris as a premium offering in its segment and has already announced that it will include features like a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors with reverse parking camera, disc brakes on all wheels, and powered driver’s seat. None of these features are available on other cars in this segment. While Toyota has already confirmed that 7 airbags, ABS and EBD will be standard, its official India website mentions that vehicle stability control, traction control, and hill start assist will also form a part of the features list. Besides this, the Yaris will also be offered with roof-mounted AC vents with ambient lighting, cruise control, paddle shifters behind the steering wheel for changing gears, and rain-sensing wipers. Toyota displayed two variants of the Yaris at the Auto Expo - V and VX. There’s no official word whether there will be more variants on offer or not.

The Yaris is expected to be as wide and tall as the new Hyundai Verna but not as long. Read more about it here.

Prospective buyers should note that Toyota has officially mentioned on its website that bookings for the Yaris will start in the month of April 2018 and chances are that you may have already read our previous report on that. Dealerships generally start accepting bookings prior to the official announcement. As long as you have the original dealer’s receipt with the correct booking details, the booking is valid. So if you’re planning to buy the Yaris and wish to get the keys to the first set of cars that hit the road, go ahead and book one. We expect the Yaris to be priced in the Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh bracket.