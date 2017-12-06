Toyota Announces Exciting Year-End Offers

‘Remember December’ offers available with the company’s bestsellers like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner as well!

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced year-end discounts and offers under the ‘Remember December’ scheme. This is the third year of Toyota’s ‘Remember December’ scheme and in 2017, it is applicable to its entire range of models except for the Camry, Prius and the LC range. Toyota has also highlighted that the benefits of this offer are only applicable on cars sold until December 31, 2017.

Toyota Etios Range

Platinum Etios: The facelift model, which was launched in September last year, attracts benefits up to Rs 50,000

Etios Liva: Like the Platinum Etios, the updated model of the Etios Liva was also launched in last September, and comes with benefits of up to Rs 30,000 under this scheme

Etios Cross: The cross-hatch version of the Live is being offered with benefits up to Rs 40,000

Toyota Corolla

Toyota introduced the mid-life refreshed/facelift model of the Corolla in March 2017. The updated model attracts benefits of up to Rs 60,000 and there’s an additional Rs 40,000 benefit for government and corporate employees. Overall, it is the Corolla on which Toyota is offering the maximum discount in its 2017 year-end offers.

Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta

The second-gen Fortuner and the Innova Crysta are Toyota’s best-selling models in India and attract a long waiting period. While Toyota is trying to reduce the waiting period, the plant that manufactures these models is running almost at full capacity. In its year-end scheme, Toyota is offering ‘attractive’ finance offers on these two body-on-frame offerings through Toyota Financial Services.