Top SUVs Under Rs 20 Lakh – Creta, Compass & More

Looking for an SUV in the Rs 10-20 lakh bracket? Here are five of the best options

There has been a considerable change in the tastes and preferences of Indian SUV buyers. While rugged looking off-roaders used to rule the roost once, the affordable segments are now dominated by SUVs that look and feel urbane. Here's our list of top five such SUVs that sit in the Rs 10-20 lakh bracket.

Jeep Compass:









Price Range





Rs 15.16 lakh - 21.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)









Variant To Buy





Longitude: Rs 17.51 lakh (diesel)/ Sport: Rs 15.16 lakh (petrol)











Petrol





Diesel









Engine





1.4-litre turbo (163PS/250Nm)





2.0-litre (173PS/350Nm)









Transmission





6-speed MT/ 7-speed AT (dual-clutch)





6-speed MT









Fuel Efficiency





14.1kmpl (AT)





17.1kmpl









Ground Clearance





178mm









Why Compass?

Because it is the most affordable SUV from the iconic brand that you can own right now. The Jeep Compass looks handsome, has a solid build quality, feels premium on the inside and strikes a good balance between a rugged off-roader and an everyday premium SUV.

What Does It Get?

A 7-inch infotainment system along with dual front airbags, electric parking brake, ABS with EBD, PBA (panic brake assist) and four disc brakes come as standard. Other notable features on offer include hill start assist, ESC (electronic stability control) and TCS (traction control system) and daytime running lamps (non-LED).

Which Variant To Buy?

If you want to buy the diesel Compass and have a budget of about Rs 17.5 lakh, opt for the Longitude variant. There's also a Longitude (O) which offers the best value for money in our books but you will have to shell out significantly more for this one - Rs 18.35 lakh. But, if you fancy the petrol Compass, you will have to settle for the base 1.4 Sport variant as that's the only one that will fit this budget.





Toyota Innova Crysta









Price Range





Rs 14.06 lakh - 21.26 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)









Variant To Buy





VX: Rs 16.96 lakh (P) and Rs 18.07 lakh (D)











Petrol





Diesel









Engine





2.7-litre (166PS/245Nm)





2.4-litre (150PS/343Nm) and 2.8-litre (174/360Nm)









Transmission





5-speed MT/6-speed AT





5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT









Fuel Efficiency







15.10km/pl (2.4 MT)/ 14.29kmpl (2.8 AT)









Ground Clearance





167mm









Why Innova Crysta?

Because the second-generation Innova a.k.a the Crysta has upped its game on all fronts. It comes with two diesel and one petrol engine options with drive modes, an extensive equipment list and Toyota's well-known reliability. Though it is an MPV, we have included it in the list of SUVs owing to its proportions, space and cred as a long distance touring vehicle. As before, the new Innova continues to be a favourite among passenger vehicle buyers as well as fleet owners.

What Does It Get?

In terms of safety, standard equipment on the Innova Crysta includes up to three airbags (the top-end ZX gets 7 airbags!), a knee airbag, along with ABS with EBD and brake assist and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Other features on the VX variant include auto LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen with DVD, Bluetooth, navigation, voice control and remote control, auto climate control, push start-stop button and keyless entry to name a few.

Which Variant To Buy?

Only the GX (base) and the VX (mid) variants fall in this budget. Of the two, the former gets mostly basic features and hence is primarily picked up by fleet owners. The VX, on the other hand, packs most of the important features offered in the top-spec ZX variant. But you will have to settle with a manual transmission as there is no automatic available in this variant. Also, the petrol VX can be had only as a 7-seater – the 8-seater is offered only in the diesel spec.





Hyundai Creta









Price Range





Rs 9.29 lakh - Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)









Variant To Buy





SX+: Rs 12.02 lakh (P); 13.03 lakh (P AT)/ Rs 13.48 lakh (D); Rs 14.59 lakh (D AT)











Petrol





Diesel









Engine





1.6-litre (123PS/151Nm)





1.4-litre(90PS/220Nm)/1.6-lirre (128PS/260Nm)









Transmission





6-speed MT/AT





6-speed MT/AT (only 1.6l)









Fuel Efficiency





15.29kmpl (MT)





21.38kmpl/ 19.67kmpl (1.6l MT); 17.01kmpl (1.6l AT)









Ground Clearance





190mm









Why Creta?

Because it makes for an ideal SUV for the city - compact but bigger than sub-4m SUVs, spacious, gets potent powertrain options and a long equipment list. The fit and finish is premium and is counted among the best in the segment. Its sales are notably fueled by the fact that the Hyundai Creta is the only SUV in the segment to offer an option of a 6-speed automatic with both petrol and diesel engines. The Creta is due for a facelift later this year but that shouldn’t stop you from considering the current-gen model, which in our opinion, still looks fresh and makes for a great overall package.

What Does It Get?

The Hyundai Creta SX+ gets several top-of-the-line goodies such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that also features Arkamys sound tuning, flashy diamond-cut alloy wheels (SX+ auto), a passive keyless entry system with push-button start-stop, among others.

Which Variant To Buy?

The SX+ packs plenty of features that are not offered by its rivals such as the Duster and the Captur. In fact, majority of the features are similar to the fully loaded top-spec SX (O) variant. The best part of the SX+ is that it is available with all the four powertrain options of the Creta: manual and auto (petrol and diesel).





Maruti Suzuki S-Cross









Price Range





Rs 8.61 lakh - 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)









Variant To Buy





Zeta: Rs 9.98 lakh











Diesel (with mild-hybrid tech)









Engine





1.3-litre diesel (90PS/200Nm)









Transmission





5-speed MT









Fuel Efficiency





25.1kmpl









Ground Clearance





180mm









Why S-Cross?

Because it’s one of the most affordable, compact crossovers in the market. The redesigned front fascia adds to the S-Cross facelift’s visual appeal. It is one of the most loaded offerings in its space - the ride quality is superb and the 1.3-litre diesel engine has enough grunt for city runabouts. Besides, the S-Cross is the most fuel-efficient offering in its segment, thanks to the new mild-hybrid tech that also assists its diesel engine as and when required.

What Does It Get?

The S-Cross Zeta packs pretty much everything that the top-spec, fully loaded Alpha packs. For instance, it offers goodies such as Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto along with passive keyless entry with engine push-button start-stop, cruise control and reclining rear seats, among others.

Which Variant To Buy?

If you would ask us, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Zeta is the most value-for-money variant in its lineup. You won't regret buying this as it packs everything Maruti has to offer with the S-Cross at a significantly lesser (Rs 1.34 lakh) price compared to the top-spec Alpha variant.





Renault Duster









Price Range





Rs 7.95 lakh - 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)









Variant To Buy





RxS: Rs 9.95 lakh (both for petrol AT and diesel MT)











Petrol





Diesel









Engine





1.5-litre (106PS/142Nm)





1.5-litre (85PS/200Nm; 110PS/245Nm)









Transmission





5-speed MT/CVT





5-speed MT (85PS)/ 6-speed MT/AMT (110PS)









Fuel Efficiency





14.19kmpl (MT)/ 14.99kmpl (CVT)





19.87kmpl (85PS)









Ground Clearance





205mm/210mm (AWD)









Why Duster?

Though it is ageing and an updated model is likely to be launched by 2019, the Duster still holds its ground as the most uniquely packaged SUV in its segment. How? Well, it is the only compact SUV in the country to offer an AWD (all-wheel-drive) option and its petrol and diesel automatic variants are the most affordable in the segment. The Duster also feels like it was built for abuse, thanks to its robust platform that also underpins the Captur. It is certainly the only macho looking monocoque-based SUV out there and that seals the deal for many.

What Does it Get?

The Duster RXS gets features such as dual front airbags, a 7-inch infotainment system with four speakers, an upholstery that’s exclusive to this variant, ESP and hill hold (with the CVT), among others.

Which Variant To Buy?

Our pick is the RXS variant of the Duster, which is the second from top in its lineup. It is also the only petrol automatic option in the SUV's portfolio and comes equipped with ESP (electronic stability program). For diesel buyers, the diesel RXS gets the 85PS version of the 1.5-litre diesel, which has already been proven better in comparison to the 110PS version when it comes to city runs. The latter has relatively more turbo lag.





