Top 5 Upcoming Scooters In India

The scooter segment is heating up with each passing year, and by the looks of it, the next year will not be any different. We list down five of the most anticipated scooters that might come to India in 2018.







1) TVS 125cc or 150cc Scooter







According to reports, TVS is all set to launch either a performance-tuned 125cc or a larger 150cc scooter for the Indian market next year. From the spy shots, we can see that the new scooter features an edgy design and shares some resemblance with the TVS Graphite scooter concept, which was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo.







TVS has been very tight-lipped about it but we are expecting a 125cc engine that makes 8.5PS of power and 10.54Nm of torque. Coming back to the design, the new scooter sports a large front apron similar to the one seen on the Honda Grazia and the Honda Dio. The rear section, on the other hand, features a sharp look with floating grab rails. From the images, we can also see that the new scooter comes equipped with telescopic front forks and 12-inch alloy wheels. However, we weren’t able to spot a disc brake. It might be offered though, as an optional accessory.







2) Hero Dare







The Hero Dare has easily been one of the most anticipated scooters in recent years, ever since the concept was unveiled at the 2014 Auto Expo. In terms of design, the Hero Dare looks sporty, targeted mainly towards male audience. To make it a compelling buy, the company might equip the scooter with a ton of features like LED headlamps and taillamps, mobile charging socket, external fuel filler cap, disc brakes and more.



It is expected to come with a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine which produces 9PS of power and 9.5Nm of torque. We are expecting Hero to launch the scooter in the range of Rs 70-75,000 (ex-showroom).







3) Aprilia SR 125







It is no hidden fact that the Aprilia SR 150 has been received very well by the Indian audience. However, recent reports have suggested that the company has turned their attention towards the 125cc market, and will launch the Aprilia SR scooter with a 125cc motor. In terms of design, the SR 125 may not look any different than the current SR 150, with the exception of a set of decals. We are also expecting the SR 125 to feature the same 14-inch wheels, as seen on its elder sibling.







In all probability, the SR 125 should be powered by the same engine, which is seen on the Vespa SXL/VXL 125. This powertrain churns out 10.06PS of power and 10.6Nm of torque. In terms of pricing, we expect the SR 125 to cost around Rs 60-63,000.







4) Suzuki Swish 125







If reports are to be believed, Suzuki is all set to launch the 2018 Suzuki Swish in the Indian market. This new version comes equipped with some exciting features like a sportier and sharper design, LED headlamps with LED DRL at the front and LED tail lights at the rear. It also ditches the traditional instrument console for a fully digital one.



Suzuki has equipped the Swish with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear to handle suspension duties, which hold together 10-inch alloy wheels. The fuel tank is expected to be placed below the floorboard for more under-seat storage space, as a result of which now you can fit a full-face helmet. We are expecting the Swish to be powered by the same 125cc single-cylinder engine, which is seen on the Suzuki Access 125. It produces 8.7PS of power and 10.2Nm of torque. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 60,000-64,000 (ex-showroom).







5) Ather S340







Ever since the prototype was unveiled at the SURGE conference in Bengaluru last year, the Ather S340 has been one of the most anticipated scooters of the year, and for a good reason. The company has announced some very exciting features for the e-scooter. This includes a touchscreen dashboard, multiple riding modes, GPS, battery range indicator, vehicle diagnostic system and more. In addition to this, you can also customize and configure your ride preference and navigation routes remotely via an S340 mobile app.







At the heart of it lies a 3kW electric motor along with a 40Ah battery pack. Just like the recently launched Okinawa Praise, the S340 is capable of achieving a maximum speed of 75kmph. The company has also claimed that the e-scooter can cover 0 to 60kmph in 11 seconds. As Ather has not yet revealed any details on the pricing front, and with the Praise launched so competitively, we are expecting the S340 to be priced in the region of Rs 60,000 - Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom).