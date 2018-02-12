Top 5 Sedans At Auto Expo 2018: Honda Amaze, Kia Stinger & More

If you are looking to buy a sedan, we would suggest you wait for these worthy new offerings coming soon to the segment

From the Amaze to the Mercedes-Benz S650, a bunch of sedans of various sizes made an appearance at the Auto Expo this year. Here are the most impressive five of them that caught our attention at this year’s expo.

Honda Amaze

The new Amaze is on display at Honda’s pavilion in Hall no.9 at the Auto Expo 2018. It is the second generation model of the sub-4m sedan which was launched back in 2013. Based on a new platform the updated Amaze gets a new design inspired by the tenth-gen Accord. As a result the new Amaze looks a lot sharper and aggressive than before. Interiors are also updated and now feel upmarket. The new Amaze retains the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine from its predecessor, both mated to a 5-speed manual as standard. For the first time, Honda will also offer a CVT automatic transmission with the diesel motor. When launched, the new Amaze will renew its rivalry against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Volkswagen Ameo, and Ford Aspire. Read more about the new Amaze here.

Honda Civic

Honda showcased the India-bound tenth-generation Civic at the Auto Expo 2018. The new Civic looks sporty and its dropping roofline at the rear give it a fastback-like profile instead of the traditional sedan silhouette. The Civic will be powered by either a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol or a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated engine. For the first time Honda will introduce the Civic with a 1.6-litre diesel engine, which will help the sedan take on its D-segment rivals, all of which get a diesel engine. Confirmed to launch in FY-2018-19, the Civic will go up against the Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and the Hyundai Elantra. Read more about the new Civic here.

Kia Stinger GT

Along with its Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2018 with the SP concept, Kia also showcased 16 other cars at the event. The most eye-catching among them was the Stinger GT, Kia’s flagship sedan, which takes aim at the luxury sedan segment dominated by Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW. The Stinger GT looks imposing and its low-slung stance and short overhangs lend it a sporty presence. Powering the Stinger GT is a 3.3-litre V6 petrol engine which generates 366PS of power and 510Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Currently, Kia has not revealed any plans to launch the Stinger GT in India. Read more about it here.

Tata Tigor JTP

Along with Tata’s H5X and the 45X concepts, what also caught our eyes at the manufacturer’s pavilion was the Tigor JTP. It is a more powerful version of the Tigor, aimed at customers who are aiming to go for a car high on performance while being light on the pocket. The Tigor JTP is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which generates 110PS of power and 150Nm of torque. At present, no other sub-compact sedan is more powerful than the Tigor JTP. Apart from the engine, the Tigor JTP also gets revised springs and dampers along with wider tyres for better handling. Read more about the Tigor JTP here.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota finally showcased the Yaris at the Auto Expo 2018. The Yaris is Toyota’s C-segment offering to take on likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Slated to launch in April 2018, the Yaris is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT gearbox, with a price tag of about Rs 10 lakh. Read more about the Yaris here.

Also Read: First Look: New Honda Amaze

Read More on : Tata Tigor AMT