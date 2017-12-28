Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Cars In Our 2017 Road Tests

Answer to the most important question considered by an Indian car buyer coming up
Kitna deti hai? This is the quintessential Indian question whenever it comes down to the cost of running a vehicle. Every buyer looks for a car that keeps the fuel station trips to a minimum, thereby reducing cost of ownership in the long run. While this attribute is usually associated with diesel vehicles our fuel efficiency road tests in the year gone by has thrown a couple of surprises. Starting from the bottom, here are the five most fuel efficient cars that we tested in 2017.
Honda Accord Hybrid
The flagship product from Honda is not finding many takers owing to a fat price tag being a CBU (completely built-up unit). However, that doesn’t take away the fact that the Accord Hybrid is a very capable car and its hybrid powertrain is as frugal as luxury sedans can get. Accord is powered by a 2.0 litre 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle i-VTEC engine which is teamed up with dual electric motors delivering a combined maximum power output of 215PS. The luxury sedan managed to deliver a commendable fuel efficiency in our tests in the city as well as on the highway. Related: Honda Accord Hybrid Vs Toyota Camry: Hybrid Comparison Review
Highway: 22.67 kmpl, City: 18.54 kmpl
Hyundai Xcent Diesel MT
The most affordable sedan from Hyundai received an all round update this year and now packs a more powerful 1.2 litre CRDi diesel engine as the Grand i10. It churns out a max power of 75PS with 190Nm of torque. Despite lugging around the extra bit of weight, the Xcent managed to register a slightly better number in comparison to its hatchback sibling. For more details on the Xcent read our first drive review.
Highway: 23.87 kmpl, City: 19.04 kmpl
Tata Tiago
The Tiago has single handedly turned the tables for Tata Motors since its advent in the Indian market, and is now the highest selling model for the company. The Tata hatchback is the only petrol-powered entrant in this list and if that is not impressive enough, we don’t know what is. The 1.2 litre, 3-pot motor comes married to a 5-speed manual tranny which churns out 85PS of power and 114Nm of peak torque, which allows for a pretty fun drive considering the price point. Tata Tiago AMT: Detailed Review
Highway: 21.68 kmpl, City: 19.22 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a segment dominator in itself just like several of its stablemates. The compact SUV from India’s largest manufacturer clocks more than 10,000 units per month because of its ease of maintenance and fuel efficient 1.3-litre diesel engine which delivers 90PS of power and 200Nm of peak torque. It has proven to be a smart choice for city dwellers as well as highway runners with its impressive fuel efficiency figures. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Expert Review
Highway: 25.3 kmpl, City: 21.7 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
As you would expect, the list is topped by a Maruti and it is the new Dzire. The compact sedan is now based upon the Heartect platform, helping it shave off 85 kg to 95 kg over the previous model depending on the derivative. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is already the highest selling model for the company, having reached the 1 lakh sales mark in just 5 months. The fuel economy figures we derived from the Diesel MT of the model are pretty close to the ARAI-rated figures, helping it top our charts. Expert Review: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel MT
Highway: 28.09 kmpl, City: 19.05 kmpl
Other noteworthy performers in our road tests
Cars
Petrol (Highway, City)
Tata Tiago
21.68, 19.22 kmpl
Honda Accord Petrol Hybrid
22.67, 18,54 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ignis AMT
21.89, 14.65 kmpl
Toyota Camry Petrol Hybrid
18.30, 14.29 kmpl
Tiago AMT
22.03, 16.04 kmpl
Tata Tigor
20.38, 12.34 kmpl
Audi A4 1.4 TFSI
19.27, 12.4 kmpl
Honda WR-V Petrol
18.06, 13.29 kmpl
Figo 1.5 Ti-VCT AT
18.02, 12.14 kmpl
Tata Nexon 1.2 Revotron
17.89, 14.03 kmpl
Cars
Diesel (Highway, City)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire MT
28.09, 19.05 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
25.3, 21.7 kmpl
Hyundai Xcent
23.87, 19.04 kmpl
Hyundai Grand i10
22.19, 19.23 kmpl
Honda WR-V Diesel
25.88, 15.35 kmpl
Tata Nexon 1.5 Revotorq
23.97, 16.80 kmpl
Hyundai Active i20
23.8, 16.36 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ignis MT
23.08, 15.87 kmpl
Renault Captur
21.10, 15.50 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
21.37, 15.04 kmpl
