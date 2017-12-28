 Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Cars In Our 2017 Road Tests
  • Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Cars In Our 2017 Road Tests

By: || Updated: 28 Dec 2017 01:30 PM
Answer to the most important question considered by an Indian car buyer coming up





Kitna deti hai? This is the quintessential Indian question whenever it comes down to the cost of running a vehicle. Every buyer looks for a car that keeps the fuel station trips to a minimum, thereby reducing cost of ownership in the long run. While this attribute is usually associated with diesel vehicles our fuel efficiency road tests in the year gone by has thrown a couple of surprises. Starting from the bottom, here are the five most fuel efficient cars that we tested in 2017.





Honda Accord Hybrid



The flagship product from Honda is not finding many takers owing to a fat price tag being a CBU (completely built-up unit). However, that doesn’t take away the fact that the Accord Hybrid is a very capable car and its hybrid powertrain is as frugal as luxury sedans can get. Accord is powered by a 2.0 litre 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle i-VTEC engine which is teamed up with dual electric motors delivering a combined maximum power output of 215PS. The luxury sedan managed to deliver a commendable fuel efficiency in our tests in the city as well as on the highway. Related: Honda Accord Hybrid Vs Toyota Camry: Hybrid Comparison Review



Highway: 22.67 kmpl, City: 18.54 kmpl





Hyundai Xcent Diesel MT



The most affordable sedan from Hyundai received an all round update this year and now packs a more powerful 1.2 litre CRDi diesel engine as the Grand i10. It churns out a max power of 75PS with 190Nm of torque. Despite lugging around the extra bit of weight, the Xcent managed to register a slightly better number in comparison to its hatchback sibling. For more details on the Xcent read our first drive review.



Highway: 23.87 kmpl, City: 19.04 kmpl





Tata Tiago



The Tiago has single handedly turned the tables for Tata Motors since its advent in the Indian market, and is now the highest selling model for the company. The Tata hatchback is the only petrol-powered entrant in this list and if that is not impressive enough, we don’t know what is. The 1.2 litre, 3-pot motor comes married to a 5-speed manual tranny which churns out 85PS of power and 114Nm of peak torque, which allows for a pretty fun drive considering the price point. Tata Tiago AMT: Detailed Review



Highway: 21.68 kmpl, City: 19.22 kmpl  





Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza



The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a segment dominator in itself just like several of its stablemates. The compact SUV from India’s largest manufacturer clocks more than 10,000 units per month because of its ease of maintenance and fuel efficient 1.3-litre diesel engine which delivers 90PS of power and 200Nm of peak torque. It has proven to be a smart choice for city dwellers as well as highway runners with its impressive fuel efficiency figures. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Expert Review



Highway: 25.3 kmpl, City: 21.7 kmpl





Maruti Suzuki Dzire



As you would expect, the list is topped by a Maruti and it is the new Dzire. The compact sedan is now based upon the Heartect platform, helping it shave off 85 kg to 95 kg over the previous model depending on the derivative. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is already the highest selling model for the company, having reached the 1 lakh sales mark in just 5 months. The fuel economy figures we derived from the Diesel MT of the model are pretty close to the ARAI-rated figures, helping it top our charts. Expert Review: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel MT



Highway: 28.09 kmpl, City: 19.05 kmpl



 



Other noteworthy performers in our road tests



 



















































Cars

Petrol (Highway, City)

Tata Tiago

21.68, 19.22 kmpl

Honda Accord Petrol Hybrid

22.67, 18,54 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Ignis AMT

21.89, 14.65 kmpl

Toyota Camry Petrol Hybrid

18.30, 14.29 kmpl

Tiago AMT

22.03, 16.04 kmpl

Tata Tigor

20.38, 12.34 kmpl

Audi A4 1.4 TFSI

19.27, 12.4 kmpl

Honda WR-V Petrol

18.06, 13.29 kmpl

Figo 1.5 Ti-VCT AT

18.02, 12.14 kmpl

Tata Nexon 1.2 Revotron

17.89, 14.03 kmpl


 



















































Cars

Diesel (Highway, City)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire MT

28.09, 19.05 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

25.3, 21.7 kmpl

Hyundai Xcent

23.87, 19.04 kmpl

Hyundai Grand i10

22.19, 19.23 kmpl

Honda WR-V Diesel

25.88, 15.35 kmpl

Tata Nexon 1.5 Revotorq

23.97, 16.80 kmpl

Hyundai Active i20

23.8, 16.36 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Ignis MT

23.08, 15.87 kmpl

Renault Captur

21.10, 15.50 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

21.37, 15.04 kmpl


 



