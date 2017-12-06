Top 5 EVs With Longest Range Per Charge In The World

None of the five are offered in India but with our country heading towards a greener future, we might have one soon

Whenever we talk about electric vehicles (EVs), people start cribbing about its limitations and among all, the restricted range per charge tops the list. Presently, among the EVs on sale in India, the Mahindra e-Verito has the maximum range of 180 km per charge, that too is only for the cars supplied to EESL. But do you know there are many EVs in the world that offer a much higher range than the Mahindra electric sedan? Let’s take a look at the top five electric vehicles with the longest range per charge in the world.

5. Volkswagen e-Golf

Range per charge- 201km

The Volkswagen e-Golf ranks at the fifth spot in our list with a range of 201km before it needs another recharge. It is rated among the most fuel efficient cars in the US market. Its competitors – the BMW i3 and the Nissan Leaf – despite being built from scratch as electric vehicles have lesser range compared to the e-Golf, which shares platform with the standard petrol Golf. Powered by a 136PS AC electric motor, it generates a decent torque of 214Nm. With a top speed of 150kmph, it sprints from naught to 100kmph in 9.6seconds.

4. BYD e6

Range per charge- 300km

The Warren Buffet-backed BYD group’s BYD e6 sits at the fourth spot with an amazing range of 300km. The carmaker has been one of the major reasons for the recent growth of electric vehicles in the Chinese automotive market. Considered among the rather affordable EVs, the BYD e6 is powered by an Fe 122PS battery which returns a massive torque of 450Nm. It has a top speed of 140kmph.

3. Chevrolet Bolt EV

Range per charge- 383km

The Chevrolet Bolt EV has been one of the most practical electric cars in the world. Sitting at the third position, it has an excellent range of 383km which is way way ahead of its competitors. The all-electric Chevy hatch is powered by a 204PS electric motor putting out 266Nm of torque. The subcompact hatch has a top speed of 146kmph. Had it stayed here, GM might have brought it to India, given the changing circumstances and Government’s push towards all-electric vehicles.

2. Tesla Model X

Range per charge- 475km

From here, we are heading to an all-different level of EVs. The Tesla Model X SUV has an unbelievable range of 475km per charge! It’s a proper SUV, comes with seven-seat configuration and an all-time all-wheel-drive setup. Unsurprisingly, it’s the quickest SUV in production today and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in a scary 2.9 seconds! Did we talk about its design? It’s simply awe-inspiring.

1. Tesla Model S 100D

Range per charge- 539km

Yes, the numero uno spot is held by the Tesla Model S, which revolutionised the electric vehicle segment for ever. Elon Musk stunned other players of the game with an insane range of 539km of the innovative Model S. No, we are not kidding. The car beats the competition in every aspect, be it style, safety, comfort, power or range. It is powered by a 102PS or 136PS microprocessor controlled, lithium-ion battery (depending on variants) and has a top speed of 250kmph.

Want to know which electric cars are coming to India? Head over to our story - Upcoming Electric Cars In India.