Three Exciting Hatchbacks That Are Coming To India!

Even with the global debut of the much awaited Tata Zica, there are many more treats in store for the Indian automotive enthusiasts. Two of the biggest global auto manufacturers are lining up their offerings to take the Indian automotive scene by storm. So, we have compiles a list of the three most exciting cars that will be making their way to Indian streets in the near future. Let’s check them out!

Next-Generation Chevrolet Beat

Kicking off our list is the American automaker’s next installment of Beat hatchback. The car will feature an all new body-shell and under the hood, it will incorporate a new and more powerful engine. The hatchback is expected to feature a 1.4 litres Ecotech engine capable of producing 100PS of power output. The car is already available in International market and the updated aesthetics have garnered immense appreciation. The powerful unit is expected to make this particular hatchback, a viable contender against its current competition. Also, a compact sedan version of the same is expected to make its way into the Indian market. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the company. This car is definitely the one to look out for, especially considering the success of its fellow American brand gained after the introduction of its Figo Hatchback.

Datsun Redi-GO

Next up is Nissan’s version of Renault Kwid, which spawns from the company’s alliance with the French automaker. The car is expected to feature the same 800cc motor as the Kwid and will be based on Renault-Nissan alliance Common Module Family-A platform. The car will feature a redesigned body and is expected to be launched next year. RediGO may feature the AMT transmission that Renault is expected to introduce in the Kwid Hatchback.

Tata Zica

Last but definitely not the least is the highly anticipated Tiago a.k.a. Zica hatchback. Tata has revealed the specifications of Zica and they don't seem to disappoint. In addition to Tata’s impressive in-house developed 1.2 liter Revotron and 1.05 liter Revotorq engines making their way in the new hatchback, the car also comes jam-packed with features like 4 speaker- 4 tweeters powered by Harman derived infotainment system. The customers will also get two new applications, viz. Navigation app and the Juke-Car app. However, Tata Tiago price will be the key to its success amidst tense rivalry.

