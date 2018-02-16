This Made-In-India Fast Charger Can Juice Up Electric Cars In Just 30 Minutes!

The India-made fast charger is installed at NITI Aayog’s office in Delhi

In November 2017, NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) kickstarted a pilot project to establish 135 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). The first-ever charging station, an ABB Terra 53 fast charger, was installed at the organisation’s office in the heart of New Delhi this week. It was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister for road transport and highways.

What’s the ABB Terra 53?

According to ABB (ASEA Brown Boveri), a Swedish-Swiss multinational corporation, this 50kW made-in-India fast charging station can juice up an electric vehicle in under 30 minutes. The Terra 53, which conforms to international standards, converts alternating current (AC) drawn from the grid to direct current (DC) to charge EV batteries. The company says the charger can also be used on EVs that utilise AC charging technology.

NITI Aayog To Electrify Its Fleet?

Like the state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), NITI Aayog too wants to replace its existing fleet of petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles with EVs. Last year, Tata and Mahindra won the contract for supplying EVs to EESL. In fact, both homegrown carmakers delivered the first lot of electric vehicles comprising of 350 units of the Tata Tigor EV and 150 units of the Mahindra e-Verito under first phase of the project late last year. While the Mahindra e-Verito is already on sale, the Tigor EV made its public debut at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018 and it is expected to be launched later this year. Tata will also launch its hatchback counterpart, the Tiago EV, around the same time.

Don't Miss: Govt. Drops ‘Only EVs By 2030’ Plan

​​​Hyundai Ioniq Showcased At NITI Aayog

Hyundai Motor India made its presence felt at the unveiling ceremony on the first made-in-India fast charger by showcasing its flagship electric car, the Ioniq EV. Earlier this month, the South Korean carmaker showcased the Ioniq EV as well as the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid for the first time on Indian soil at the Auto Expo 2018. Just before the Expo, the manufacturer also confirmed that it will launch the Kona EV, a compact all-electric SUV, as its first EV offering in the Indian market. And we believe the launch of the electric SUV could be followed up by the introduction of the Ioniq EV. To know more about Hyundai flagship electric sedan, click here.

