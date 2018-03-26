Third-gen Volkswagen Touareg Unveiled

The 2018 Touareg is powered by V6 and V8 engines instead of the V10 found on the predecessor

Volkswagen has showcased the third generation of its flagship SUV, the 2018 Touareg, at an event in Beijing, China. The Touareg, which was first launched in 2002, received an update in 2007 followed by a generation change in 2010. The 2018 version of the full-size SUV is a big departure from its predecessor. Let’s take a look at what has changed.

The 2018 Touareg is based on Volkswagen’s MLB Evo platform, which also underpins various other SUVs such as the new Porsche Cayenne, the Audi Q7 and Q5, and the Bentley Bentayga. The all new design borrows elements from the smaller Tiguan SUV sold in India. At the front, the new SUV gets a chrome-slated frameless grille that merges seamlessly with the LED headlamps, which are underlined by LED DRLs (daytime running lights). The side profile is dominated by the sharp shoulder line just above the door handles and large, round wheel arches that house up to 21-inch alloy wheels, depending on the variant. Around the back, the new Touareg sports LED tail lamps that look quite similar to the Q7’s units.

The 2018 Touareg has grown in size as well. At 4878mm x 1984mm x 1702mm (LxWxH), it is 77mm longer and 44mm wider than its predecessor. The height has been reduced by 7mm. The increase in dimensions has resulted in a bigger boot, which is now rated at 810 litres compared to 697 litres of the previous-gen SUV.

On the inside, the Touareg gets a 12-inch digital instrument cluster which is connected to a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The 15-inch screen housed in the central console is customisable and can be used for controlling various functions such as smartphone integration, air conditioning and seat massage functions.

The next-gen Touareg also gets a host of assistance systems such as Night Vision assistance system, Roadwork Lane Assist and Front Cross-Traffic Assist. It is also equipped with an active all-wheel steering system, electromechanically-controlled anti-roll bars and air suspension.

Volkswagen will launch the flagship SUV in Europe with a 3.0L V6 diesel engine in two states of tune - 231PS and 286PS. These engine options will be followed by a 367PS plug-in hybrid powertrain which is currently being developed for the Chinese market. In other markets, Volkswagen is likely to introduce a 340PS V6 petrol and 421PS V8 diesel engine as well. All engine options will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and will be equipped with all-wheel drive as standard. Related: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Revealed

Although the German carmaker launched the older generations of the Touareg in India, the chances of the new version making it to India are very slim.

