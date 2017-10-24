The new Bajaj V and Avenger to launch by March 2018



The New V is expected to widen Bajaj’s entry-level portfolio







As per reports, Indian two-wheeler giant, Bajaj Auto, is gearing up to introduce a new offering under its ‘V’ range of motorcycles. Expected to launch by March 2018, the new bike is expected to be positioned alongside other offerings in the entry-level segment like the Bajaj CT 100 and the Bajaj Platina ComforTec. That aside, the Chakan-based manufacturer is also expected to launch a new variant of the Avenger around the same timeline. Details about this new offering are pretty vague so we shall update you with more details as we dig up some more information around the new Bajaj Avenger.







In the first half of the fiscal year 2017-18, Bajaj managed to sell over 55,021 units of the Avenger, while 71,365 units of the 'V' range were sold during the same timeline. The new models shall enable the company to achieve a higher market share of 23 per cent, as opposed to the 17 per cent market share it currently holds.







Currently, the 'V' range is offered with two engine options. The Bajaj V12, which is priced at Rs 55,060 (ex-showroom Delhi), comes equipped with a 124.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which produces 10.7PS of power and 10.9Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Bajaj V15, priced at Rs 61,530 (ex-showroom Delhi), is powered by a 149.5cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which generates 12PS of power and 12.7Nm of torque.







The Bajaj Avenger range is currently available in three different variants. The 150cc Street version, which produces 14.54PS of power and 12.5 Nm of torque, is priced at Rs 80,960 (ex-showroom Delhi). Whereas the 220cc motor is available with two design options, the Street and the Cruise. Priced at Rs 89,190 (ex-showroom Delhi), the air/oil cooled, single-cylinder motor pumps out 19.03PS of power and 17.5Nm of torque.



