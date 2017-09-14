Tata Tigor Vs Rivals: Variants Compared

Tata Motors has finally introduced its new sub-4 metre sedan, the Tigor, in the Indian market. It starts at Rs 4.7 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 7.09 lakh for the top-spec variant. It is one of the most affordable compact sedan in the market and appeals as a value-for-money package. However, the compact sedan segment is too competitive and the Tata Tigor will compete with the likes of the Honda Amaze, Ford Figo Aspire, Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire and Volkswagen Ameo. Let's compare the variants of the Tigor with the variants of its rivals and figure out where it stands against them.

Petrol Variants Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi)







Tata Tigor

Marut Swift Dzire

Honda Amaze

Volkswagen Ameo

Ford Aspire





XE Rs 4.70 lakh

-

-

-

-





XM Rs 4.99 lakh

LXI Rs 5.52 lakh

E Rs 5.6 lakh

Trendline Rs 5.45 lakh

Ambient Rs 5.52 lakh





XT Rs 5.41 lakh

VXI Rs 6.27 lakh

S Rs 6.43 lakh

Comfortline Rs 6.22 lakh

Trend Rs 5.9 lakh





XZ Rs 5.90 lakh

-

SX Rs 7.04 lakh

-

Titanium Rs 6.36 lakh





XZ (O) Rs 6.19 lakh

ZXI Rs 7.03 lakh

VX Rs 7.43 lakh

Highline Rs 7.3 lakh

Tiatanium Plus Rs 6.89 lakh







Diesel Variants Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi)







Tata Tigor

Marut Swift Dzire

Honda Amaze

Volkswagen Ameo

Ford Aspire





XE Rs 5.60 lakh

-

-

-

-





XM Rs 5.81 lakh

LDI Rs 6.36 lakh

E Rs 6.78 lakh

Trendline Rs 6.56 lakh

Ambient Rs 6.62 lakh





XT Rs 6.31 lakh

VDI Rs 7.22 lakh

S Rs 7.66 lakh

Comfortline Rs 7.6 lakh

Trend Rs 7.0 lakh





XZ Rs 6.80 lakh

-

SX Rs 8.06 lakh

-

Titanium Rs 7.46 lakh





XZ (O) Rs 7.09 lakh

ZDI Rs 8.07 lakh

VX Rs 8.44 lakh

Highline Rs 8.44 lakh

Titanium Plus Rs 7.99 lakh







XE Variant







Features

ABS

Dual Front Airbags

Front Power Windows

Rear Power Windows





Tata Tigor XE

No

No

No

No





Swift DZire LDI/LXI

Optional

Optional

Yes

No





Honda Amaze E

Only Diesel

No

Yes

Yes





Volkswagen Ameo Trendline

Yes

Yes

Yes

No





Ford Aspire Ambient

No

Yes

Yes

No







While the petrol version of the XE variant is priced at Rs 4.7 lakh, the diesel version is priced at Rs 5.6 lakh. With either choice of engines, the XE variant is the most affordable among entry-level variants of its rivals. The XE variant has ‘Eco’ and ‘City’ driving modes, LED tail lamps and a high mount LED stop lamp. All the cars here come with manual air conditioning and don't offer an infotainment system. While the Honda Amaze has both front and rear power windows, the Figo Aspire, the Swift DZire and the Ameo only have front power windows. TheTigor doesn't offer power windows at all. In terms of safety, while the Swift DZire offers optional dual airbags and ABS, the Honda Amaze has ABS only on the diesel version of the E variant and the Ford Aspire has dual airbags standard on the Ambient variant. The Tigor skips both dual airbags and ABS in the XE variant. The Volkswagen Ameo is the only car here to be equipped with dual airbags and ABS as standard. The Ameo also has turn indicators on the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) and steering wheel with telescopic adjustment.

XM Variant

The newly added XM trim costs Rs 4.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 5.81 lakh for the diesel variant. Just like its XE variant, the XM too undercuts all of its rivals by a good margin. Costing Rs 41,000 more over the base XE, it embraces additional features like non-touch infotainment system by Harman with Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation and app connect, 4-speaker system and all-four power windows which are absent in all its rivals except for the diesel variant of the Honda Amaze, which gets all-four power windows. The Tigor continues to skip both dual airbags and ABS in the XM trim too.

XT Variant

The XT variant is priced at Rs 6.31 lakh for the diesel version and Rs 5.41 lakh for the petrol version. It has features like front and rear power windows, cooled glove box, height adjustable driver seat and fog lamps. Let's compare it with the S variant of Honda Amaze and the Trend variant of the Ford Aspire. Although the XT variant misses out on driver and passenger airbags, it does come equipped with ABS. While the Amaze has ABS only on the diesel version, the Aspire only offers driver and passenger airbags. All three cars here have electrically adjustable ORVMs and infotainment system. Although both the Tigor and the Aspire feature fog lamps, the Tigor is the only car here to offer a cooled glove box.

XZ Variant

In addition to the features offered on the XT variant, the XZ variant has features like projector headlamps, two tweeters, alloy wheels, rear defogger and dual airbags. The petrol version of the XZ variant is priced at Rs 5.90 lakh while the diesel version is priced at Rs 6.80 lakh. Let's compare it with the VXI/VDI variant of the Maruti Swift DZire, the SX variant of the Honda Amaze, the Comfortline variant of the Ameo and the Titanium variant of the Ford Aspire.

While dual airbags and ABS are standard on the Tigor, Honda Amaze, VW Ameo and the Ford Aspire, it is only offered as an option on the DZire.

All cars here do have electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, but the Tigor misses out on the power folding function. However, only the Tigor, Amaze and the Aspire feature a rear window defogger.

XZ (O) Variant

This is the top-end variant of the Tigor and comes equipped with features like a 5.0-inch touch-screen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, Harmon Kardon sound system with four speakers and four tweeters. While the diesel version is priced at Rs 7.09 lakh, the petrol version has a price tag of Rs 6.19 lakh. However, when compared to the ZXI/ZDI variant of Swift DZire, VX variant of the Amaze, Highline variant of the Ameo and Titanium Plus variant of the Aspire, the XZ(O) is the most affordable top-sec sedan here. Among all five cars here, only the Tigor and the Ameo offer a touchscreen infotainment system and reverse parking camera. Although all sedans have automatic climate control, only the Ameo has rear AC vents. The Ameo also has other unique features like rain sensing wipers and cruise control. While the Swift DZire offers push button start/stop, the Ford Aspire has side and curtain airbags.

