Tata Tigor JTP Set To Be The Most Powerful Petrol Sub-Compact Sedan In India

Apart from the new design elements the Tigor JTP gets the 1.2-litre petrol engine of the Nexon

Developed under the Jayem Tata Performance (JTP) alliance, the Tigor JTP was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. It’s a more powerful version of the Tigor sedan (Read more about it here) and gets contrasting red inserts inside and out that have certainly added bling to the styling. However, the biggest highlight is under the hood: the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Tata Nexon, making it the most powerful sub-compact sedan in its category.

The Nexon-sourced 3-cylinder petrol engine pumps out max power of 110PS at 5000rpm and peak torque of 150Nm at 2000-4000rpm. The motor has been remapped for a smoother and more responsive ride, says Tata. Tata has also tweaked the suspension and we expect it to be on the firmer side.

The Tigor rivals the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent, VW Ameo and the Honda Amaze. However, its sportier version doesn’t have any direct rivals, except for the Ford Aspire, which comes with an S variant. But it draws power from the same engine as the regular Aspire. Let’s have a look at the specification of the Tigor JTP and see how it fares against other sub-compact sedans.

Tigor JTP vs Rivals’ Petrol Variants









Cars





Tigor JTP





Dzire





Aspire





Xcent





Amaze





Ameo









Engines





1.2-litre





1.2-litre





1.2-/1.5-litre





1.2-litre





1.2-litre





1.2-litre









Power





110PS





84.3PS





88PS/112PS





83PS





88PS/90PS (AT)





75PS









Torque





150Nm





114Nm





112Nm/136Nm





114Nm





109Nm/110Nm





110Nm









Transmission





5MT





5MT/AMT





5MT/6AT





5MT/4AT





5MT/AT





5MT









As evident from the spec table, it’s only the Ford Aspire that puts up some show against the performance-oriented Tigor. However, the difference in torque figures should put the JTP back in the lead in real world scenario. The Aspire, powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine, gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox while the Tigor JTP will come with a 5-speed manual. The gearbox on the Aspire isn’t the quickest in terms of gear shifts, so the Tigor JTP will clearly be the new petrol car to beat in the segment on performance.

Good news for petrolheads is that the sportier Tigor is set to launch in India later this year. When launched, we’ll be taking the Tigor JTP for a spin and bringing you a detailed opinion about how it performs in real-world conditions. At present, the top XZA variant of the Tigor petrol retails at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). We expect the Tigor JTP to cost around Rs 7.30 -7.50 lakh.

In the meantime, you can have a look at how the regular Tata sedan drives in our Tigor review.

