Tata Tigor EV Rolls Out Of Sanand Factory

The Tigor EV is powered by an electric powertrain developed and supplied by Electra EV

Tata Motors rolled out the first batch of Tigor EVs today. The rollout was flagged off by N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors, from its facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Also present at the ceremony were Ratan N Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors and members of the Tata Motors Executive Committee. These cars are being manufactured to fulfil the order for 10,000 EVs it had received from the government-run agency Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

Earlier this year, Tata Motors beat Mahindra to bag the tender to deliver 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) floated by EESL by submitting the lowest bid of Rs 11.2 lakh per vehicle. Later, Mahindra was given the option of matching Tata’s bid for a portion of the 500 orders under the first phase.

Currently, Tata has received LoA (Letter of Appointment) for only 250 vehicles. This means the Indian manufacturer has to deliver only 250 vehicles till the LoA for rest 100 units is not issued, which is expected to be received in the near future.

Tata Motors has confirmed that the powertrain for the Tigor EV is being sourced from Electra EV - a company established to develop and supply electric drive systems for the automotive sector.

Speaking at the rollout of the first batch of Tigor EVs, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said, "It is indeed a momentous occasion for us as we have shown an exemplary teamwork spirit to overcome all challenges in delivering this project. I also recognise the invaluable contribution made by Electra EV as part of this team. With Tigor EV, we have begun our journey in boosting e-mobility and offering a full range of electric vehicles to the Indian customers. This tender has effectively paved way for connecting our aspirations in the e-mobility space with the vision of the government."

Earlier this month, the CEO of Tata Motors also hinted at the possibility of offering the Tigor EV as part of its product lineup. If that happens, it will be the first EV from Tata to go on sale in India. We expect the first EV from Tata for the commercial market to go on sale by next year.

