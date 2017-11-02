Tata Tigor AMT Launched At Rs 5.75 lakh

The Tigor finally gets an AMT option for a couple of petrol variants

Tata Motors has finally launched the Tigor AMT in two variants, XTA and XZA. While the XTA variant is priced at Rs 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the higher XZA variant gets a price tag of Rs 6.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the automatic variants cost about Rs 40,000 more than their manual counterparts.

The AMT on the Tigor is offered only with the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which produces 85PS of power and 114Nm of torque. This is the same engine that is offered with the manual transmission-equipped variants of the car. The Tigor is also offered with a 1.05-lire diesel engine which produces 70PS of power and 140Nm torque. However, it is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

In addition to the usual Eco and City modes, The Tigor AMT gets a new Sports mode along with a creep feature which enables the car to crawl as soon as the brake pedal is released.

For the additional Rs 50,000 that you pay for the top-end XZA variant over the XTA variant, you get a plethora of features. These include projector headlamps, alloy wheels, chrome inserts around fog lamps and AC vents in the cabin and an extra set of tweeters. On the safety front also, the XZA gets extra features like dual airbags and seatbelts with pretensioner and load limiters. With all the equipment it has on offer, the XZA is clearly the more value for money option of the two.

There are quite a few things that the XZ variant miss out on, compared to the XZ(o) variant (available only with manual gearbox). Some of these are the ConnectNext 5-inch touchscreen Harman infotainment system, rear parking camera and an automatic climate control system. With all these features, the XZ(o) is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is about Rs 18,000 more than the XZ.

The Tigor AMT will take on cars like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and the Hyundai Xcent.

