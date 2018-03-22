 Tata Ties Up With IPL; Cricketers, Fans Stand A Chance To Win Nexon!
Updated: 22 Mar 2018 02:30 PM
The sub-compact SUV will be awarded to the striker of the tournament and the fan who takes maximum single-handed catches during the whole season.



Tata Nexon



The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back and ready to give you an adrenaline rush starting from April 7, 2018. This season promises to be all the more engaging for spectators as they stand a chance to win a Tata Nexon at the end of the tournament. Tata Motors has signed a three-year deal to become the official partner of IPL. The homegrown carmaker will leverage this season to showcase the Nexon sub-4 metre SUV at stadiums across the country.



Tata Motors will be organising various engagement activities at the cricketing event as a part of its brand building initiative for the Nexon. On-ground activities include the ‘Tata Nexon Super Striker’ wherein the best striker of the tournament stands a chance to win a Nexon apart from daily awards. Besides, the carmaker will be giving out ‘Nexon’ branded merchandise as a part of other activities as well.



Tata Nexon



For spectators inside the cricket stadium, Tata has planned the ‘Tata Nexon Fan Catch’ contest wherein anyone who takes a single-handed catch will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 1 lakh. Apart from this, the season winner with maximum number of catches stands a chance to win a Tata Nexon as well.



Tata Nexon AMT



Tata is expected to launch the Nexon AMT soon. It was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. We expect it to be priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 10.00 lakh (approx. ex-showroom). When launched, it will be the only sub-4 metre SUV to pack a diesel engine mated to an automatic transmission.



Stay tuned to CarDekho to know the winner of the Tata Nexon Fan Catch at the end of the tournament.



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

First Published:
