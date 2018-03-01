Tata Tiago Price: Where Should it Start?

The Tata Tiago has been through more hurdles than any other offering from Tata. The car was spotted last year while undergoing a road test and later was named the ‘Zica’. Almost a year has passed since its naming, and now the car is pegged to be launched with a new name on April 06, 2016. The Tiago is all set to enter the compact hatchback space and will rival the likes of the Chevrolet Beat and the Maruti Celerio. Here is a detailed comparison of the segment in order to figure out the ideal starting price of the Tiago.

Engine

Engine specs reveal that the Tiago is the most powerful car in its segment, be it the petrol or the diesel variant. Mulling over the torque, it has the “torquiest” petrol motor, but stands second, behind the Beat, when one speaks of the diesel engine. It signifies that the Tiago will be the zippiest car among the lot and fun to handle.

Space & Dimensions

The Tiago is the longest and the widest of the lot, but is 25mm shorter than the Celerio. This means the Tiago offers more leg and shoulder room, while the Celerio offers slightly more head room, which is an important concern for taller passengers.

Where Should it Start?

This is an important question. The Tiago has been through several controversies and its launch has been postponed many times. All the disputes will be washed away provided Tata manages to undercut the prices of its rivals. Though, as the Tiago offers various features, selling it at a lower price might be a bit difficult. But, seeing how Tata is moving forward in the Indian market, to regain the trust of its customers, we expect the Tiago to be priced at INR 3.75 lakh for the base petrol variant. Prices for the diesel variants could start at around INR 4.35 lakh.

Have a look at the image gallery and this detailed competition story to learn more about the car. Do share with us what you think about the car in the comments section below.

Watch First Drive of Tata Tiago

Also Read:

Buying Tata Tiago? Decide before Launch

Will Tiago Make a Difference?

Battle of Hatchbacks: Tiago vs Beat vs Celerio vs i10

Tata Tiago: Will It Change Tata Motors' Fortunes?