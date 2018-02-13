Tata Tiago JTP vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS vs Volkswagen Polo GT TSI: Spec Comparison

The Tata Tiago JTP will soon be entering the Indian hot hatch territory. How does it fare against the competition on paper?
Tata Motors has announced that it is joining forces with Jayem Automotives with an aim of entering the niche performance market in India. The first products of the partnership are here in the form of the spruced up versions of the Tiago and the Tigor, which receive the suffix JTP (Jayem Tata Performance). While the Tigor JTP will be the most powerful petrol sedan in its league, the Tiago will lock horns with the Baleno RS and Polo GT TSI. We’ll bring you a spec comparo for the Tigor JTP as well, but today, let’s see how its smaller sibling fares against its competition.
Dimensions (mm)
Tiago JTP
Maruti Baleno RS
VW Polo GT TSI
Length
3746
3995
3971
Width
1647
1745
1682
Height
1502
1510
1469
Wheelbase
2400
2520
2469
Ground Clearance
161
170
165
As the chart suggests, the Tiago JTP is the smallest and the lowest riding among the three. Space inside is also the least but we cannot really hold that against it since it sits a segment or two below the Baleno and the Polo. The Polo charts a middle ground with its dimensions but it is the Baleno RS which is the biggest and the highest riding car in the competition. For a detailed view into the Tiago JTP, read our first look report here.
Tiago JTP
Baleno RS
VW Polo GT TSI
Engine
JTP 1.2-litre turbocharged, 3-cylinder
1.0-litre, 3-cylinder Boosterjet engine
1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, TSI
Power
110PS
101PS
105PS
Torque
150Nm
150Nm
175Nm
Transmission
5-speed Manual
5-speed Manual
7-speed DSG
The triplet is closely matched here in terms of performance figures. However, the Tata and the Maruti are fired by a 3-cylinder engine setup whereas the VW has a 4-cylinder motor under the bonnet. As far as power figures are concerned, the Tiago JTP is on top while the top honours in terms of torque is bagged by the Polo, followed by the Tiago and Baleno RS. Related: Top 5 Hatchbacks At Auto Expo 2018 – New Swift, 45X, Elite i20, Future-S & Tiago
Only the Polo GT comes with an automatic transmission, making life easier for users on daily routines while helping gather speed effortlessly during highway runs. You just have to decide whether you need the convenience of an automatic or the fun of a manual gearbox.
Tata Tiago JTP
Maruti Baleno RS
VW Polo GT TSI
Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)
Rs 6.75 to 7 lakh(estimated)
Rs 8.45 lakh
9.20 lakh
The hot hatch territory is still a niche one and most buyers are still sceptical of spending nearly Rs 10 lakh on a powerful hatchback, as the above table suggests. This is where the Tiago JTP could pitch in since Tata can price it lucratively, helping it undercut it competitors. This will give buyers a good chance of purchasing a small, power-packed performer at an attractive price.
Read More on : Tata Tiago AMT
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.