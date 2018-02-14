Tata Tiago JTP vs Maruti Baleno RS vs Volkswagen Polo GT TSI: Spec Comparison

The Tata Tiago JTP will soon be entering the Indian hot hatch territory. How does it fare against the competition on paper?

Tata Motors is joining forces with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives aiming to enter the niche performance segment in the Indian car market. The first products of the 50:50 joint venture are already here in the form of the spruced up versions of the Tiago and the Tigor. Both of these receive the suffix JTP (Jayem Tata Performance). Once launched, the Tigor JTP will be the most powerful petrol sedan in its league whereas the Tiago will lock horns with the Baleno RS and Polo GT TSI which sit a segment above the small Tata. We’ll bring you a spec comparo for the Tigor JTP as well, but in the meanwhile, let’s see how its smaller sibling fares against its competition.









Dimensions (mm)





Tiago JTP





Maruti Baleno RS





VW Polo GT TSI









Length





3746





3995





3971









Width





1647





1745





1682









Height





1502





1510





1469









Wheelbase





2400





2520





2469









Ground Clearance





161





170





165









As the chart suggests, the Tiago JTP is the smallest and the lowest riding among the three. Space inside is also the least but we cannot really hold that against it since it sits a segment or two below the Baleno and the Polo. The Polo charts a middle ground with its dimensions but it is the Baleno RS which is the biggest and the highest riding car in the competition. For a detailed view into the Tiago JTP, read our first look report here.











Tiago JTP





Baleno RS





VW Polo GT TSI









Engine





JTP 1.2-litre turbocharged, 3-cylinder





1.0-litre, 3-cylinder Boosterjet engine





1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, TSI









Power





110PS





101PS





105PS









Torque





150Nm





150Nm





175Nm









Transmission





5-speed Manual





5-speed Manual





7-speed DSG









The triplet is closely matched here in terms of performance figures. However, the Tata and the Maruti are fired by a 3-cylinder engine setup whereas the VW has a 4-cylinder motor under the bonnet. As far as power figures are concerned, the Tiago JTP is on top while the top honours in terms of torque is bagged by the Polo, followed by the Tiago and Baleno RS. Related: Top 5 Hatchbacks At Auto Expo 2018 – New Swift, 45X, Elite i20, Future-S & Tiago

Only the Polo GT comes with an automatic transmission, making life easier for users on daily routines while helping gather speed effortlessly during highway runs. You just have to decide whether you need the convenience of an automatic or the fun of a manual gearbox.











Tata Tiago JTP





Maruti Baleno RS





VW Polo GT TSI









Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)





Rs 6.75 to 7 lakh(estimated)





Rs 8.45 lakh





9.20 lakh









The hot hatch territory is still a niche one and most buyers are still sceptical of spending nearly Rs 10 lakh on a powerful hatchback, as the above table suggests. This is where the Tiago JTP could pitch in since Tata can price it lucratively, helping it undercut it competitors. This will give buyers a good chance of purchasing a small, power-packed performer at an attractive price.

