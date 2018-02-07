Tata Tiago and Tigor JTP Revealed At Auto Expo 2018

The sporty version of the sedan and the hatchback will be powered by the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Jayant Tata Performance (JTP) has revealed sportier versions of the Tata Tigor and the Tiago at the ongoing Auto Expo. Both cars get an updated styling package which includes a new set of 15-inch machine-cut wheels, red mirrors, black roof and smoked projector headlamps from the Tigor. The cars now sit lower than the regular models by 4mm.

The Tiago and Tigor JTP also get redesigned dual-tone front bumpers with revised fog lamp housings and larger air intakes that emphasise their sporty character. They get vents on the hood and at the front fender to accentuate the performance trait of the vehicles. Also on board are specially developed tyres - 185/60 profile - for better handling and steering feel. Furthermore, the performance intake and exhausts are integrated.

The Tigor Sport is based on the standard Tigor sub-4 metre compact sedan and is heavily accessorised to differentiate it from the regular car. It’s the same story for the Tiago Sport as well. The suspension setup has been tweaked to give both cars a firmer and sportier ride. Under the bonnet both cars feature the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine seen on the Tata Nexon. This engine pumps out a max power figure of 110PS @ 5000rpm and 170Nm of peak torque at 1750-4000rpm and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 17kmpl. Expect these figures to remain the same with the Sport variants of both cars. The motor has been re-mapped for a smoother and more responsive ride.

The Tiago and Tigor are the most feature-laden cars in their respective segments. The regular versions of both cars are offered with two engine options - a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that puts out 85PS and 114Nm and a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel motor that produces 70PS and 140Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while the petrol engine can also be had with a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission).

When launched, the Tiago Sport will take on the upcoming Swift Sport, which is likely to be launched later in the year. Meanwhile, the Tigor Sport is likely to remain unchallenged as it does not have any direct rivals in the compact sedan space at the moment.

