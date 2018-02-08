Tata Reveals Baleno-rivalling 45X At Auto Expo 2018

Based on a brand new platform, Tata’s first-ever premium hatchback will rival the Baleno and the Elite i20

Riding high on the success of the Tiago, Tata Motors showcased the 45X concept at the Auto Expo 2018 today, the final production version of which will compete in the premium hatchback segment. It is based on Tata’s brand new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.

Though Tata has not given any specific timeline for the arrival of the production-spec 45X, we believe that it will be introduced by 2019. In the premium hatchback space, the Tata 45X will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo, among others.

The 45X is Tata’s first-ever hatchback that adorns the Impact 2.0 design language. The H5X SUV concept, which was also revealed at the Expo today, is based on the same styling philosophy as well. As it will be competing in the premium hatchback space, the footprints of the production-spec hatchback are expected to be similar to popular models in the segment. For a better perspective, here are the dimensions of the Baleno and the Elite i20.











Maruti Suzuki Baleno





Hyundai Elite i20









Length





3995mm





3,985mm









Width





1745mm





1,734mm









Height





1510mm





1,505mm









Wheelbase





2520mm





2,570mm









As is the case with the H5X, the grille of the 45X has a subtle familiarity with the current crop of Tatas, and that’s about it! The overall silhouette is something you certainly have not seen on any Tata till date. Its design has an air of minimalism, save for the rear profile which overshadows the rest of the car with a sharply raked windscreen and a massive split spoiler. At the front, the relatively sleek grille and headlamps along with the tri-arrow details in the bumper remind you of the design elements from Tata’s latest Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

Going by Tata’s past concepts such as the Nexon, we can expect the production-spec model to retain most of the elements of the flashy 45X concept.