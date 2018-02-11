Tata Reveals 4 New Concept Cars Based On H5X And 45X

The new cars will come in quick succession after the launch of the H5X and 45X

Apart from showcasing the 45X and H5X concept at the Auto Expo 2018, Tata Motors also revealed design sketches of four new cars that will be based on the Alpha and Omega platform that underpin the two concepts. The design sketches give us a glimpse of what we could expect from Tata in the coming years. As for the H5X and the 45X, the carmaker is set to launch the SUV in India by 2019 and will follow it up with the launch of the premium hatchback in the same fiscal year.

Cars based on 45X - Honda City rival and Hyundai Creta or Maruti Brezza rival

The 45X concept forms the basis of a premium hatchback that will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai Elite i20. It’s based on the Alpha modular platform that will underpin all future Tata cars that measure between 3.8m and 4.4m in length. Apart from the 45X, the two new cars that Tata will produce based on this platform appear to be a compact sedan and a compact or sub-compact SUV. The sedan is expected to be a Honda City rival and Tata has already given a hint that one such car is being considered for future. Read more about it here.

The SUV in the image could either be a Hyundai Creta rival or a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival as it is hard to gauge the length of the prototype. Ideally, it should compete against the Creta since Tata first wants to offer cars in segments where it is not present at all, as Pratap Bose, the company’s lead designer, told us in a recent interaction. Since Tata already has the Nexon in the sub-compact SUV segment, and is all set to launch the production version of the H5X a segment over the Creta, we believe the upcoming SUV to be pitted against the best-selling Hyundai SUV apart from the Renault Duster and Captur. From what we can see in the image, the SUV concept features flared wheel arches and has a conventional and square-ish SUV profile.

Cars based on H5X - Innova Crysta or Fortuner rival and Hyundai Tucson rival

The Tata H5X, which is based on the Omega platform that is derived from the Land Rover Discovery Sport’s underpinnings, is expected to rival the Jeep Compass in India. Since Tata says that cars on this platform will be over 4.5m in length, the new cars are expected to be bigger than the H5X concept, which measures 4575mm. So the two cars in the image are expected to be premium products. The one in the middle appears to be taller and longer than the H5X and it could possibly be an MPV or a full-size 7-seater SUV. If it’s an MPV, Tata could be making it to rival the Toyota Innova Crysta, which measures over 4.7m in length. If it turns out to be a full-size SUV, we think it might be positioned in the same territory as the Toyota Fortuner.

In case you’re not aware how big the Tata H5X is, head to this interesting story where we’ve compared its dimensions against some of the popular SUVs in India.

The other product appears almost as high as the H5X, which is 1686mm tall. This one looks like a premium crossover with a coupe-like roofline. Consider it to be the big daddy of the Tata Nexon. Tata might position it over the H5X as a Hyundai Tucson rival.

The most important question now is, how soon will Tata get these promising products out in the market. We know that the H5X is coming in 2019 while the 45X will join Tata’s portfolio soon after. Rajendra Petkar, Tata’s acting CTO (chief technical officer), told us at the Auto Expo 2018 that the manufacturer is capable of delivering these new cars in the marketplace in quick succession. We expect Tata to launch one new product every year and a half starting from 2019. If that is the case, expect to see these new products to appear in Tata showroom by at least 2025!