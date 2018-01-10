Tata Power Sets Up Two More Charging Stations In Mumbai

The new charging stations are located at Lower Parel and Kurla, while two more are set to come up at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Borivali

In addition to its first EV charging outlet at Vikhroli, Tata Power has set up two more charging stations at retail malls in Lower Parel (Palladium Mall) and Kurla (Phoenix Marketcity) for owners of electric vehicles in Mumbai. Owners of EVs in Mumbai can heave a sigh of relief as the country’s largest power company plans to build two more stations at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and on the Western Express Highway in Borivali.

The smart e-charging points installed at key malls in the city will assist owners of cars such as the Mahindra e2o, Nissan Leaf, etc., to charge their electric vehicles while they catch a movie or shop. These stations are capable of displaying crucial information such as the charging status of the car’s battery and units consumed while charging. Tata Power plans to build more such e-stations in different parts of the city and is in talks for the same with various stakeholders.

Anil Sardana, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “We are proud and happy to present Mumbai with additional electric vehicle charging stations that cover the expanse of the city. We are also happy that one of these EV charging stations is India’s first Electrical Vehicle Charging station at a popular retail mall. With these installations, Tata Power continues to pursue sustainable practices by using technology thereby providing customers access to energy-efficient options with ease. As the nation moves towards clean and affordable power for all, it is our endeavor to provide customers with the best solutions for a greener tomorrow”.

With the development of EV infrastructure getting a much-needed push in the business capital of the country, we expect many more in the city to switch to EVs in the near future. However, until carmakers are able to iron out other significant pain points of owning EVs such as short range and higher costs, it’ll continue to be difficult for the common man to lay his hands on these vehicles.

Efforts such as these from private players are definitely going to enable the faster adoption of EVs and help turn the government’s vision of having all-electric cars plying on our roads by 2030 a reality.

