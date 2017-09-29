 Tata Nexon Waiting Period On The Rise!
By: || Updated: 29 Sep 2017 07:30 PM
Waiting period for Tata’s first ever sub-4m SUV goes up to 6-8 weeks!  



Tata Motors has definitely stirred things up in the sub-4 metre crossover segment with the Nexon’s pricing. It not only undercuts its direct rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport, but also popular cross-hatches like the Honda WR-V and the Hyundai i20 Active. As soon as the prices were announced, it was understood that Tata was going for the kill and that the Nexon will have a huge waiting period. And that’s exactly what is happening now!



Tata Nexon



The Tata Nexon is available in four trims and is priced between Rs 5.86 lakh and Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). While pre-bookings for the Nexon began on September 11, 2017, several dealers across the country have revealed the waiting period depending on the variant. Let’s take a look:




  • XE: 6-8 weeks

  • XM: 7-9 weeks

  • XT: 12-14 weeks  

  • XZ:  7-9 weeks

  • XZ+ Dual-Tone: 8-10 weeks



Check out which variant suits you the most here: Tata Nexon: Variants Explained



Tata Nexon’s Specs At A Glance



Petrol 




  • Engine: 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged 3-cylinder) 

  • Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm

  • Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm. 

  • Transmission: 6-speed manual 

  • Fuel Efficiency: 17kmpl 



Diesel 




  • Engine: 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged 4-cylinder)

  • Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm 

  • Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm 

  • Transmission: 6-speed manual

  • Fuel Efficiency: 21.5kmpl 



