Tata Nexon Waiting Period On The Rise!

Waiting period for Tata’s first ever sub-4m SUV goes up to 6-8 weeks!
Tata Motors has definitely stirred things up in the sub-4 metre crossover segment with the Nexon’s pricing. It not only undercuts its direct rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport, but also popular cross-hatches like the Honda WR-V and the Hyundai i20 Active. As soon as the prices were announced, it was understood that Tata was going for the kill and that the Nexon will have a huge waiting period. And that’s exactly what is happening now!
The Tata Nexon is available in four trims and is priced between Rs 5.86 lakh and Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). While pre-bookings for the Nexon began on September 11, 2017, several dealers across the country have revealed the waiting period depending on the variant. Let’s take a look:
- XE: 6-8 weeks
- XM: 7-9 weeks
- XT: 12-14 weeks
- XZ: 7-9 weeks
- XZ+ Dual-Tone: 8-10 weeks
Check out which variant suits you the most here: Tata Nexon: Variants Explained
Tata Nexon’s Specs At A Glance
Petrol
- Engine: 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged 3-cylinder)
- Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm
- Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm.
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
- Fuel Efficiency: 17kmpl
Diesel
- Engine: 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged 4-cylinder)
- Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm
- Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
- Fuel Efficiency: 21.5kmpl
