 Tata Nexon Vs Hyundai Creta: Which One To Buy?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Tata Nexon Vs Hyundai Creta: Which One To Buy?

Tata Nexon Vs Hyundai Creta: Which One To Buy?

By: || Updated: 26 Feb 2018 10:30 PM
Tata Nexon Vs Hyundai Creta: Which One To Buy?

Should you buy the bigger but more expensive Creta over the feature-rich Nexon? We answer.





We would like to clear upfront that the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta are not natural rivals. The top-end diesel Nexon ends at Rs 9.62 lakh while the base petrol Creta starts at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There are differences in size, features and even the drivetrain, hence the two can’t be directly pitted against each other.



But in case you are considering buying the Nexon, does it make sense to stretch your budget and opt for the Creta instead or does the Tata offer better value? Let’s first compare their technical specifications and then move on to features.



 



Technical specifications



 
































Dimensions

Tata Nexon

Hyundai Creta

L x W x H (all in mm)

3994 x 1811 x 1607

4270 x 1780 x 1630

Wheelbase (mm)

2498

2590

Ground clearance (mm)

209

201

Boot space (litres)

350

400


 
















































 

Nexon 1.2 L  Petrol

Creta 1.6 L Petrol

Nexon 1.5 L Diesel

Creta 1.4 L Diesel

Displacement

1198cc

1591cc

1497cc

1396cc

Max. power

110PS

123PS

110PS

90PS

Max. torque

170Nm

154Nm

260Nm

224Nm

Transmission

6MT

6MT

6MT

6MT

Claimed FE

17kmpl

15.3kmpl

21.5kmpl

21.4kmpl


Hyundai Creta



Prices:



 



Prices of the Hyundai Creta start from Rs 9.29 lakh (petrol) and 9.99 lakh (diesel). However, the base E variant of the Creta feels significantly under-equipped compared to the Nexon XZ+, which costs Rs 8.57 lakh (petrol) and Rs 9.42 lakh (diesel), so we would not recommend that. In order to level the playing field, we have picked Creta petrol’s E+ variant and Creta diesel’s S variant. Also Read: Hyundai Creta Variants Explained



 

























Tata Nexon

Prices

Hyundai Creta

Prices

XZ+ Petrol

Rs 8.57 lakh

1.6L MT Petrol E

Rs 9.29 lakh

XZ+ Petrol Dual tone

Rs 8.77 lakh

1.6L MT Petrol E+

Rs 9.99 lakh


 

























Tata Nexon

Prices

Hyundai Creta

Prices

XZ+ Diesel

Rs 9.42 lakh

1.4L CRDi MT Diesel E

Rs 9.99 lakh

XZ+ Diesel Dual tone

Rs 9.62 lakh

1.4L CRDi MT Diesel S

Rs 11.38 lakh


 



Prime Differences



 
































Basis

Tata Nexon

Hyundai Creta

Rivals

The prime contestants against the Tata Nexon are the other sub-4 meter SUVs such as the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V.

Hyundai Creta with its bigger frame rivals against the Renault Captur, Renault Duster and its top variants slog it out with the Jeep Compass as well.

Kerb Weight

1237kg(petrol) to 1305kg(diesel)

1265kg (1.6L petrol), 1326 kg (1.4L diesel)

Driveability

The Nexon is softly sprung giving it a comfortable ride; body roll around the corners is not much making it a decent handler on the highways and corners.

Creta makes for a great city commuter with its light steering and delivers sprightly performance on the highways as well. The smaller 1.4-litre diesel on offer here, however, is a bit tame.

Driving Modes

3 driving modes- Eco-City-Sports to suit your driving style

No driving modes


 



Now let’s get down to the features that each of the variants have on offer.



Tata Nexon: First Drive Review



Hyundai Creta - First Drive Review



Features



 
















































 

Tata Nexon XZ+

Hyundai Creta S

Hyundai Creta E+

Lights

Projector headlamps with  DRLs upfront and LED taillights

Follow-me Home Halogen Headlamps

Follow-me Home Halogen Headlamps

Wheels

16-inch machine cut alloy wheels with 215-section tyres

16-inch steel wheels wrapped in 205-section tyres

16-inch steel wheels wrapped in 205-section tyres

Infotainment System

6.5-inch floating dash infotainment system from Harman with 8-speakers, Android Auto, voice command and read out with video playback

5-inch touchscreen with USB, AUX, Bluetooth, CD Player 1GB internal memory linked to 4-speakers with two front tweeters

5-inch touchscreen with USB, AUX, Bluetooth, CD Player 1GB internal memory linked to 4-speakers with two front tweeters

ORVM

Power folding mirrors with integrated indicator

ORVMs with integrated indicator

ORVMs with integrated indicator

HVAC Unit

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Manual AC with rear vents

Manual AC with rear vents

Safety



Dual airbags and ABS with EBD(standard), park assist with camera and rear sensor, front,  rear fog lamps and rear defogger

Dual airbags and ABS with EBD (standard). Day/night IRVM with impact sensing door unlock

Dual airbags and ABS with EBD (standard). Day/night IRVM with impact sensing door unlock


 



Takeaway



As aforementioned, both the SUVs in this comparison are quite different from each other. The Creta is bigger but the variants in question don’t get as many features as the Nexon besides being more expensive. However, if you’re still confused about which SUV makes better sense, we have listed down a few reasons why you should buy one over the other. Watch Video: Tata Nexon Variants Explained



 



Why Buy Creta E+ Petrol:




  • Bigger and more spacious: Should seat 3 at the rear more comfortably; bigger boot useful for hauling extra luggage

  • Powerful 1.6-litre petrol engine likely to offer a more exhilarating drive compared to Nexon petrol

  • Should depreciate at a lower rate since it sells in more numbers

  • Hyundai’s wider service network should make for a more hasslefree ownership experience



Hyundai Creta - First Drive Review



Why Not:




  • Expensive by Rs 1.22 lakh over Nexon XZ+ petrol dual tone

  • Misses out on essential features like rear parking sensors with camera, keyless entry, height adjustable driver’s seat (E+) and automatic climate control compared to the Nexon XZ+

  • Facelift around the corner: The Nexon was recently launched while the Creta has been around since 2015 and will soon get an update



Tata Nexon: First Drive Review



Why Buy Creta S Diesel:




  • Bigger and more spacious

  • Hyundai’s wider service network

  • Lower rate of depreciation



 



Why Not:




  • Expensive by Rs 1.76 lakh over Nexon XZ+ diesel dual tone

  • Less powerful 1.4-litre diesel engine compared to Nexon’s 1.5-litre unit

  • Misses out on essential features

  • Facelift around the corner

  • Misses out on essential features like rear parking sensors with camera, keyless entry and automatic climate control compared to the Nexon XZ+



 



Why Buy Nexon XZ+ Petrol




  • Loaded with features - top-end variant is fully kitted with projector headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, 16-inch machine cut alloys, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, rear parking sensors with camera and more (see table above).

  • Compact dimensions make it easier to drive in the city

  • Radical styling may appeal to some; dual-tone paint job further enhances its looks



 



Why not:




  • Less powerful engine

  • Fit and finish of interior plastics not upto the mark



 



Why Buy Nexon XZ+ Diesel:




  • Gets more features

  • Compact dimensions make it easier to drive in the city

  • More powerful and torquier engine



 



Why not:





This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BMW To Launch 6GT Diesel In India In 2018

trending now

VIDEO
Boney Kapoor found Sridevi unconscious in bathtub
VIDEO
Tight security arrangements near Sridevi's bungalow in Mumbai
VIDEO
Investigation continues in Dubai after Sridevi's death report comes ...