Tata Nexon Vs Hyundai Creta: Which One To Buy?

Should you buy the bigger but more expensive Creta over the feature-rich Nexon? We answer.

We would like to clear upfront that the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta are not natural rivals. The top-end diesel Nexon ends at Rs 9.62 lakh while the base petrol Creta starts at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There are differences in size, features and even the drivetrain, hence the two can’t be directly pitted against each other.

But in case you are considering buying the Nexon, does it make sense to stretch your budget and opt for the Creta instead or does the Tata offer better value? Let’s first compare their technical specifications and then move on to features.

Technical specifications









Dimensions





Tata Nexon





Hyundai Creta









L x W x H (all in mm)





3994 x 1811 x 1607





4270 x 1780 x 1630









Wheelbase (mm)





2498





2590









Ground clearance (mm)





209





201









Boot space (litres)





350





400



















Nexon 1.2 L Petrol





Creta 1.6 L Petrol





Nexon 1.5 L Diesel





Creta 1.4 L Diesel









Displacement





1198cc





1591cc





1497cc





1396cc









Max. power





110PS





123PS





110PS





90PS









Max. torque





170Nm





154Nm





260Nm





224Nm









Transmission





6MT





6MT





6MT





6MT









Claimed FE





17kmpl





15.3kmpl





21.5kmpl





21.4kmpl









Prices:

Prices of the Hyundai Creta start from Rs 9.29 lakh (petrol) and 9.99 lakh (diesel). However, the base E variant of the Creta feels significantly under-equipped compared to the Nexon XZ+, which costs Rs 8.57 lakh (petrol) and Rs 9.42 lakh (diesel), so we would not recommend that. In order to level the playing field, we have picked Creta petrol’s E+ variant and Creta diesel’s S variant. Also Read: Hyundai Creta Variants Explained









Tata Nexon





Prices





Hyundai Creta





Prices









XZ+ Petrol





Rs 8.57 lakh





1.6L MT Petrol E





Rs 9.29 lakh









XZ+ Petrol Dual tone





Rs 8.77 lakh





1.6L MT Petrol E+





Rs 9.99 lakh

















Tata Nexon





Prices





Hyundai Creta





Prices









XZ+ Diesel





Rs 9.42 lakh





1.4L CRDi MT Diesel E





Rs 9.99 lakh









XZ+ Diesel Dual tone





Rs 9.62 lakh





1.4L CRDi MT Diesel S





Rs 11.38 lakh









Prime Differences









Basis





Tata Nexon





Hyundai Creta









Rivals





The prime contestants against the Tata Nexon are the other sub-4 meter SUVs such as the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V.





Hyundai Creta with its bigger frame rivals against the Renault Captur, Renault Duster and its top variants slog it out with the Jeep Compass as well.









Kerb Weight





1237kg(petrol) to 1305kg(diesel)





1265kg (1.6L petrol), 1326 kg (1.4L diesel)









Driveability





The Nexon is softly sprung giving it a comfortable ride; body roll around the corners is not much making it a decent handler on the highways and corners.





Creta makes for a great city commuter with its light steering and delivers sprightly performance on the highways as well. The smaller 1.4-litre diesel on offer here, however, is a bit tame.









Driving Modes





3 driving modes- Eco-City-Sports to suit your driving style





No driving modes









Now let’s get down to the features that each of the variants have on offer.

Features











Tata Nexon XZ+





Hyundai Creta S





Hyundai Creta E+









Lights





Projector headlamps with DRLs upfront and LED taillights





Follow-me Home Halogen Headlamps





Follow-me Home Halogen Headlamps









Wheels





16-inch machine cut alloy wheels with 215-section tyres





16-inch steel wheels wrapped in 205-section tyres





16-inch steel wheels wrapped in 205-section tyres









Infotainment System





6.5-inch floating dash infotainment system from Harman with 8-speakers, Android Auto, voice command and read out with video playback





5-inch touchscreen with USB, AUX, Bluetooth, CD Player 1GB internal memory linked to 4-speakers with two front tweeters





5-inch touchscreen with USB, AUX, Bluetooth, CD Player 1GB internal memory linked to 4-speakers with two front tweeters









ORVM





Power folding mirrors with integrated indicator





ORVMs with integrated indicator





ORVMs with integrated indicator









HVAC Unit





Auto climate control with rear AC vents





Manual AC with rear vents





Manual AC with rear vents









Safety





Dual airbags and ABS with EBD(standard), park assist with camera and rear sensor, front, rear fog lamps and rear defogger





Dual airbags and ABS with EBD (standard). Day/night IRVM with impact sensing door unlock





Dual airbags and ABS with EBD (standard). Day/night IRVM with impact sensing door unlock









Takeaway

As aforementioned, both the SUVs in this comparison are quite different from each other. The Creta is bigger but the variants in question don’t get as many features as the Nexon besides being more expensive. However, if you’re still confused about which SUV makes better sense, we have listed down a few reasons why you should buy one over the other. Watch Video: Tata Nexon Variants Explained

Why Buy Creta E+ Petrol:



Bigger and more spacious: Should seat 3 at the rear more comfortably; bigger boot useful for hauling extra luggage



Powerful 1.6-litre petrol engine likely to offer a more exhilarating drive compared to Nexon petrol



Should depreciate at a lower rate since it sells in more numbers



Hyundai’s wider service network should make for a more hasslefree ownership experience



Why Not:



Expensive by Rs 1.22 lakh over Nexon XZ+ petrol dual tone



Misses out on essential features like rear parking sensors with camera, keyless entry, height adjustable driver’s seat (E+) and automatic climate control compared to the Nexon XZ+



Facelift around the corner: The Nexon was recently launched while the Creta has been around since 2015 and will soon get an update



Why Buy Creta S Diesel:



Bigger and more spacious



Hyundai’s wider service network



Lower rate of depreciation



Why Not:



Expensive by Rs 1.76 lakh over Nexon XZ+ diesel dual tone



Less powerful 1.4-litre diesel engine compared to Nexon’s 1.5-litre unit



Misses out on essential features



Facelift around the corner



Misses out on essential features like rear parking sensors with camera, keyless entry and automatic climate control compared to the Nexon XZ+



Why Buy Nexon XZ+ Petrol



Loaded with features - top-end variant is fully kitted with projector headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, 16-inch machine cut alloys, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, rear parking sensors with camera and more (see table above).



Compact dimensions make it easier to drive in the city



Radical styling may appeal to some; dual-tone paint job further enhances its looks



Why not:



Less powerful engine



Fit and finish of interior plastics not upto the mark



Why Buy Nexon XZ+ Diesel:



Gets more features



Compact dimensions make it easier to drive in the city



More powerful and torquier engine



Why not:



Fit and finish of interior plastics not upto the mark. Do Not Miss: Jeep Compass Vs Toyota Fortuner: Specifications and Features ComparisonRead More on : Nexon on road price

