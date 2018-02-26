Tata Nexon Vs Hyundai Creta: Which One To Buy?

Should you buy the bigger but more expensive Creta over the feature-rich Nexon? We answer.
We would like to clear upfront that the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta are not natural rivals. The top-end diesel Nexon ends at Rs 9.62 lakh while the base petrol Creta starts at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There are differences in size, features and even the drivetrain, hence the two can’t be directly pitted against each other.
But in case you are considering buying the Nexon, does it make sense to stretch your budget and opt for the Creta instead or does the Tata offer better value? Let’s first compare their technical specifications and then move on to features.
Technical specifications
Dimensions
Tata Nexon
Hyundai Creta
L x W x H (all in mm)
3994 x 1811 x 1607
4270 x 1780 x 1630
Wheelbase (mm)
2498
2590
Ground clearance (mm)
209
201
Boot space (litres)
350
400
Nexon 1.2 L Petrol
Creta 1.6 L Petrol
Nexon 1.5 L Diesel
Creta 1.4 L Diesel
Displacement
1198cc
1591cc
1497cc
1396cc
Max. power
110PS
123PS
110PS
90PS
Max. torque
170Nm
154Nm
260Nm
224Nm
Transmission
6MT
6MT
6MT
6MT
Claimed FE
17kmpl
15.3kmpl
21.5kmpl
21.4kmpl
Prices:
Prices of the Hyundai Creta start from Rs 9.29 lakh (petrol) and 9.99 lakh (diesel). However, the base E variant of the Creta feels significantly under-equipped compared to the Nexon XZ+, which costs Rs 8.57 lakh (petrol) and Rs 9.42 lakh (diesel), so we would not recommend that. In order to level the playing field, we have picked Creta petrol’s E+ variant and Creta diesel’s S variant. Also Read: Hyundai Creta Variants Explained
Tata Nexon
Prices
Hyundai Creta
Prices
XZ+ Petrol
Rs 8.57 lakh
1.6L MT Petrol E
Rs 9.29 lakh
XZ+ Petrol Dual tone
Rs 8.77 lakh
1.6L MT Petrol E+
Rs 9.99 lakh
Tata Nexon
Prices
Hyundai Creta
Prices
XZ+ Diesel
Rs 9.42 lakh
1.4L CRDi MT Diesel E
Rs 9.99 lakh
XZ+ Diesel Dual tone
Rs 9.62 lakh
1.4L CRDi MT Diesel S
Rs 11.38 lakh
Prime Differences
Basis
Tata Nexon
Hyundai Creta
Rivals
The prime contestants against the Tata Nexon are the other sub-4 meter SUVs such as the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V.
Hyundai Creta with its bigger frame rivals against the Renault Captur, Renault Duster and its top variants slog it out with the Jeep Compass as well.
Kerb Weight
1237kg(petrol) to 1305kg(diesel)
1265kg (1.6L petrol), 1326 kg (1.4L diesel)
Driveability
The Nexon is softly sprung giving it a comfortable ride; body roll around the corners is not much making it a decent handler on the highways and corners.
Creta makes for a great city commuter with its light steering and delivers sprightly performance on the highways as well. The smaller 1.4-litre diesel on offer here, however, is a bit tame.
Driving Modes
3 driving modes- Eco-City-Sports to suit your driving style
No driving modes
Now let’s get down to the features that each of the variants have on offer.
Features
Tata Nexon XZ+
Hyundai Creta S
Hyundai Creta E+
Lights
Projector headlamps with DRLs upfront and LED taillights
Follow-me Home Halogen Headlamps
Follow-me Home Halogen Headlamps
Wheels
16-inch machine cut alloy wheels with 215-section tyres
16-inch steel wheels wrapped in 205-section tyres
16-inch steel wheels wrapped in 205-section tyres
Infotainment System
6.5-inch floating dash infotainment system from Harman with 8-speakers, Android Auto, voice command and read out with video playback
5-inch touchscreen with USB, AUX, Bluetooth, CD Player 1GB internal memory linked to 4-speakers with two front tweeters
5-inch touchscreen with USB, AUX, Bluetooth, CD Player 1GB internal memory linked to 4-speakers with two front tweeters
ORVM
Power folding mirrors with integrated indicator
ORVMs with integrated indicator
ORVMs with integrated indicator
HVAC Unit
Auto climate control with rear AC vents
Manual AC with rear vents
Manual AC with rear vents
Safety
Dual airbags and ABS with EBD(standard), park assist with camera and rear sensor, front, rear fog lamps and rear defogger
Dual airbags and ABS with EBD (standard). Day/night IRVM with impact sensing door unlock
Dual airbags and ABS with EBD (standard). Day/night IRVM with impact sensing door unlock
Takeaway
As aforementioned, both the SUVs in this comparison are quite different from each other. The Creta is bigger but the variants in question don’t get as many features as the Nexon besides being more expensive. However, if you’re still confused about which SUV makes better sense, we have listed down a few reasons why you should buy one over the other. Watch Video: Tata Nexon Variants Explained
Why Buy Creta E+ Petrol:
- Bigger and more spacious: Should seat 3 at the rear more comfortably; bigger boot useful for hauling extra luggage
- Powerful 1.6-litre petrol engine likely to offer a more exhilarating drive compared to Nexon petrol
- Should depreciate at a lower rate since it sells in more numbers
- Hyundai’s wider service network should make for a more hasslefree ownership experience
Why Not:
- Expensive by Rs 1.22 lakh over Nexon XZ+ petrol dual tone
- Misses out on essential features like rear parking sensors with camera, keyless entry, height adjustable driver’s seat (E+) and automatic climate control compared to the Nexon XZ+
- Facelift around the corner: The Nexon was recently launched while the Creta has been around since 2015 and will soon get an update
Why Buy Creta S Diesel:
- Bigger and more spacious
- Hyundai’s wider service network
- Lower rate of depreciation
Why Not:
- Expensive by Rs 1.76 lakh over Nexon XZ+ diesel dual tone
- Less powerful 1.4-litre diesel engine compared to Nexon’s 1.5-litre unit
- Misses out on essential features
- Facelift around the corner
- Misses out on essential features like rear parking sensors with camera, keyless entry and automatic climate control compared to the Nexon XZ+
Why Buy Nexon XZ+ Petrol
- Loaded with features - top-end variant is fully kitted with projector headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, 16-inch machine cut alloys, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, rear parking sensors with camera and more (see table above).
- Compact dimensions make it easier to drive in the city
- Radical styling may appeal to some; dual-tone paint job further enhances its looks
Why not:
- Less powerful engine
- Fit and finish of interior plastics not upto the mark
Why Buy Nexon XZ+ Diesel:
- Gets more features
- Compact dimensions make it easier to drive in the city
- More powerful and torquier engine
Why not:
- Fit and finish of interior plastics not upto the mark. Do Not Miss: Jeep Compass Vs Toyota Fortuner: Specifications and Features ComparisonRead More on : Nexon on road price
