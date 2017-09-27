Tata Nexon Vs Honda WR-V Vs Hyundai i20 Active – Spec Comparo

There’s a new crossover in town and it has set its sights on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport, it also wants to take on other crossovers such as the Honda WR-V and the Hyundai i20 Active. While we stacked the Nexon up against the compact SUVs from Maruti and Ford a month back (Tata Nexon compact SUV comparison), let’s take a look at how it fares against the other end of the spectrum - the crossovers. For that, we will have to pit it against the popular Honda WR-V and the Hyundai i20 Active.

Dimensions

All three cars featured here measure under four metres in length. The Honda WRV is the longest of the trio followed by the Nexon and the i20 Active, both measuring at 3995mm. While the i20 Active may appear small on paper, it has the largest wheelbase at 2570mm. The WR-V comes second followed by the Tata Nexon. The Nexon, however, is the widest car in the segment followed by the i20 Active and the WR-V. The crossover from Honda has the largest boot at 363-litres. The i20 Active has the smallest at 285-litres. The Nexon takes the middle ground by offering a useable 350-litres.

Engines

All three crossovers are offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. Sadly, none of them offers an automatic gearbox at present. However, Tata has confirmed that the Nexon will get a 6-speed AMT before April 2018.

Petrol

The Tata Nexon gets a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor that produces 110PS of power and 170Nm of peak torque. In terms of numbers, this is the best figure you can get among the three cars. The Honda WR-V’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine makes 110PS and the Hyundai i20- Active’s 1.2-litre motor churns out 83PS. The Tata SUV is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox while the other two are linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. All three vehicles - the Nexon, WR-V and i20 Active - return similar fuel efficiency figures of 17kmpl, 17.5kmpl and 17.19kmpl, respectively.

Diesel

As far as diesel engines are concerned, the WR-V and the Nexon are powered by 1.5-litre engines whereas the Hyundai i20 Active gets a smaller, 1.4-litre motor. Like the petrol variant, the Nexon takes the cake here too with highest power figures of 110PS. The Honda WRV comes second with 90PS and i20 Active settles at the last spot with 83PS. The Nexon develops a peak torque of 260Nm, while the WR-V and the i20 Active generate 200Nm and 216.7Nm, respectively. All the engines are paired to 6-speed manual transmissions. The Honda SUV leaps ahead in the fuel efficiency department with 25.5kmpl, while the Nexon comes second with 21.50kmpl followed by the i20 Active at 21.19kmpl.

Prices

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

Tata Motors has priced the Nexon aggressively and has managed to undercut rivals including the Honda WR-V and the Hyundai i20 Active. At a starting price of Rs 5.85 lakh, the Nexon seems like good value for money, especially when you consider the standard features it gets like dual airbags and ABS with EBD.

