Tata Nexon Vs Ford EcoSport Vs Maruti Vitara Brezza - Specs Compared

Ford India has launched its updated EcoSport at Rs 7.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With unchanged prices, the EcoSport facelift now commands more authority in the compact SUV space. On the other hand, Tata’s latest crossover, the Nexon, has been doing a commendable job in the market, while the strong run of the Maruti Vitara Brezza continues too. With the equation looking more interesting now, let’s see how things stack up in the compact SUV space.

Dimensions

The sub-4 metre compact SUV segment is all about how carmakers make optimum use of the available space. While the margin for experimentation is less, the one who’s able to make full use of it emerges victorious. Among the trio, the Ford EcoSport facelift is the longest at 3998mm, while the Nexon is a millimetre shorter than the Vitara Brezza (3994mm vs 3995mm). However, the EcoSport’s additional 4-5mm hardly makes a difference inside the cabin.

In terms of width, the Nexon trumps the Vitara Brezza (1790mm) by 21mm. At 1765mm, the Ford EcoSport is the narrowest of the lot. The additional width should give the Nexon’s cabin extra shoulder room which will come in handy when you try to fit five passengers in it. While the Ford EcoSport has the longest wheelbase of the three, legroom for both front and rear passengers is surprisingly lacking. But it is definitely the tallest here and has the best headroom for occupants. Considering the state of our roads, the Tata has an advantage over its rivals with an impressive ground clearance of 209mm.

Engines

Like the Tata Nexon, the EcoSport facelift is offered with both diesel and petrol engine options. The facelift of the Ford SUV has ditched the 1.0-litre Ecoboost and 1.5-litre petrol engine for a new 1.5-litre Dragon series petrol motor. Surprisingly, at a time when even Mahindra has started to bring its products with petrol engines, Maruti Suzuki has decided to give it a miss in the Vitara Brezza.

Petrol

The 1.2-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol motor of the Nexon pumps out 110PS of power, while the 1.5-litre engine of the EcoSport produces 123PS – a good 13PS more than that of the Tata. While the Nexon is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission, the EcoSport’s motor comes with the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Diesel

With respect to diesel engines, the Nexon and the EcoSport are equipped with 1.5-litre motors, while the Vitara Brezza gets a smaller 1.3-litre engine. The Nexon beats the other two by being the most powerful at 110PS. The compact SUV makes an impressive 260Nm of torque too – a good 55Nm more than its closest rival, the EcoSport. If these figures weren’t enough, the Nexon even triumphs in the transmission department by offering a 6-speed manual transmission, while the other two offer a 5-speed unit.

Above all, the Tata crossover will be offered with multi-drive modes – Eco, City and Sport.

The Nexon is likely to be a game changer for Tata Motors, especially considering how well recent Tata products have performed in the past one year. The Tata Nexon’s prices fall in the range of Rs 5.85 - 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While the EcoSport facelift and the Nexon look to increase their share in the compact SUV space, the Brezza wouldn’t want to lose its chunk of loyalists. The results of their performance in the automotive market will be out soon in the coming months.

