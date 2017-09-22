Tata Nexon: Variants Explained

The Tata Nexon is available in four trim levels, with five variants to choose from each in petrol and diesel, including the dual-tone models. So, which variant should you put your money on?

The Tata Nexon is priced in the range of Rs 5.85 - 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). With this pricing, the Tata Nexon undercuts all of its direct rivals and even a majority of cross-hatches as well. Though introductory, the prices of the Tata Nexon are spot on! Let us see which variant suits you the best.

Highlights



The Tata Nexon is a sub-4m SUV and competes with the Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza



The Tata Nexon is available four trim levels – XE (base), XM, XT and XZ+ (range-topping). There’s one optional variant with its range-topping trim, XZ+ Dual-Tone. In all, there are five variants each in petrol and diesel engine options



The Nexon only offers turbocharged engines – 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. These engines have made their debut with the sub-4m SUV



There’s a standard 6-speed manual transmission, while an AMT (automated-manual transmission) based on its 6-speed manual will be introduced within the next six months



The Tata Nexon delivers a claimed mileage of 17kmpl and 21.5kmpl for the petrol and diesel models respectively



Standard Safety Features

Dual front airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution)

Colour Options



Moroccan Blue



Vermont Red



Seattle Silver



Glasgow Grey



Calgary White



Out of these five colour options, only the Moroccan Blue and the Vermont Red can be had with a contrasting silver (Sonic Silver) roof.

Tata Nexon XE

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Engine

Price





Petrol XE

Rs 5.85 lakh





Diesel XE

Rs 6.85 lakh







Features



LED tail lamps



Tyres: 195/60 R16



Umbrella holders in front doors



Manual air-conditioning and front power windows



Driving modes: City, Eco and Sport



Tilt-adjustable power steering



Is it worth buying?

Though it covers the safety aspect with a cutthroat pricing, the base XE model is just the bare bones of the sub-4m SUV. There’s absolutely nothing on offer -- not even necessities such as the day and night internal rear-view mirror, which is surprisingly offered only in the top-spec trim. Tata skips on a music system as well with this variant, but that can be fitted as an aftermarket accessory. We suggest you skip this variant and move on to the relatively more premium XM trim.

Tata Nexon XM

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Engine

Price





Petrol XM

Rs 6.49 lakh





Diesel XM

Rs 7.39 lakh







Over the base XE, the XM gets:



Non-touch ConnextNext infotainment system (same as the Tiago) with a four-speaker system. Bluetooth and iPod connectivity along with USB and aux-in. Smartphone app suite



Steering-mounted audio controls



Rear parking sensors



Remote central locking



Rear power windows



Fast USB charging



Electronically adjustable outside rearview mirrors



Is it worth buying?

With a premium of around Rs 64,000 and Rs 54,000 over the base XE petrol and diesel trims, respectively, the XM ups the premium quotient. You get a Tiago-borrowed music system, which comes with a host of smartphone-based app suites. But, like the XE, it misses out on aesthetics as you still don't get body-coloured door handles and mirrors along with roof rails. In all, the XM trim level is certainly going to be one of the bestselling grades in the Nexon’s lineup as it ticks the right boxes for most buyers.

Tata Nexon XT

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Engine

Price





Petrol XT

Rs 7.29 lakh





Diesel XT

Rs 8.14 lakh







Over the XM, the XT gets:



Exterior: body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, roof rails and shark-fin antenna





Automatic climate control with rear AC vents





Electronically foldable ORVMs



Rear power outlet



Cooled and illuminated glove box



Is it worth buying?

The XT warrants a premium of Rs 80,000 and Rs 75,000 for the petrol and diesel, respectively, which is certainly on the higher side. For this extra money, you get just improved aesthetics on the outside along with an auto AC and electronically foldable ORVMs and that’s pretty much all! It still misses out of alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system, and fog lamps among others, which automakers are offering in penultimate models nowadays. In all, the Nexon XT appears overpriced!

Tata Nexon XZ+/XZ+ (dual-tone)

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Over the XT, the XZ+ gets:



Projector headlamps with daytime-running LEDs





16-inch machine-cut alloys with wider 215/60 cross-section R16 alloys





Front (with cornering function) and rear fog lamps



Front central armrest and tambour door



60:40 split rear seat





6.5-inch touchscreen ConnectNext infotainment system with Android Auto and 8-speaker system (4 speakers and 4 tweeters). The unit also supports voice commands, including for climate control





Rearview camera with display on the infotainment unit along with parking sensors



Voice alerts for door ajar, seatbelt reminder, low fuel among others



Necessities: driver’s seat height adjustment, height-adjustable front seatbelts and rear defogger and wiper





Passive keyless entry with engine push-button start-stop along with activity key (a wristband that doubles up as its key so that you don’t have to carry your relatively heavier key fob around)



Is it worth buying?

The XZ+ is the trim where you get all the bells and whistles that Tata has been touting about. Tata’s flagship touchscreen unit is also offered only with this variant, and it comes with Android Auto that really comes in handy as it offers navigation via Google Maps! Plus, there are a lot of things to flaunt as well, such as Jaguar Land-Rover-inspired activity key, voice alerts, tambour door on the central console and more. Further, paying a premium of around Rs 15,000 you get the dual-tone version, which really does stand out compared to other models of the Nexon. The XZ+ trims do spike the desirability quotient manifold, but the asking price is slightly on the higher side. Overall, buy it if your budget allows as this trim offers one of the best packages in the sub-4m space.

