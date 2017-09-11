 Tata Nexon To Launch On September 21
By: || Updated: 11 Sep 2017 07:30 PM
Tata’s debutant sub-4m SUV packs turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with a standard 6-speed manual transmission and a long list of equipment. 



Finally Tata Motors is all set to launch its most awaited product this year, the Nexon, on September 21, 2017. Its official bookings have already commenced from today for an amount of Rs 11,000 (announced last week). The Tata Nexon is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 6-9 lakh. 



Tata Nexon



Tata highlighted that the Nexon will be displayed in more than 650 of its sales outlets across the country from today onwards for customers to have a look and feel of the sub-4m SUV. The Tata Nexon will be available in four variants, namely, the XE, XM, XT and XZ+ (same variant nomenclature that you see in Tata’s new-age cars: Tiago, Tigor and the Hexa).



Here’s what the Tata Nexon packs variant wise: Tata Nexon Brochure Revealed; Variants Detailed





The Nexon is powered by two brand new turbocharged petrol and diesel engines: 1.2-litre Revotron petrol (110PS/170Nm) and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel (110PS/260Nm). Both the engines come standard with a 6-speed manual unit as of now, while a 6-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) with both the petrol and diesel engines will be introduced within six months from now.  



Vitals 



Petrol 




  • Engine: 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged, 3-cylinder) 

  • Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm

  • Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm. 

  • Transmission: 6-speed manual 



Diesel 




  • Engine: 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged, 4-cylinder)

  • Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm 

  • Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm 

  • Transmission: 6-speed manual  



Check out: Tata Nexon: First Drive Review



