Tata Nexon To Get Aero And Aktiv Accessory Packs Soon

Tata to introduce optional accessories like a sunroof and front parking sensors too!

Apart from showcasing jaw dropping concepts such as the H5X SUV and the 45X hatchback, Tata Motors also showcased two accessory packages for the Nexon at the Auto Expo 2018. The two packs - Aero and Aktiv - are not available with the dealers yet.

To start with, the Aero package will not available with the popular ‘Moroccan Blue’ exterior colour while the Aktiv will not be available with the ‘Vermont Red’ paint scheme. Both the packs will get you a mix of plastic and chrome cladding on the front and rear bumpers. Other elements finished in chrome include the front fog lamps, the door handles and the cladding on the doors. The 16-inch alloy wheels, on the other hand, get red and silver dual tone finish in Aero and Aktiv, respectively. Depending on the kit you choose, you also get ‘Aero’ or ‘Aktiv’ branding on the C-pillar as well. On the inside, it gets custom seat covers, matching floor mats and illuminated scuff plates.

Tata will also soon add sunroof and front parking sensors in the official accessory list of the Nexon for India. These will also be available with the dealers soon. Tata has previously had sunroof as an after-sales accessory on the Nano as well.

We expect the Aero and the Aktiv customisation packs to cost around Rs 50,000.

